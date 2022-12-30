Joseph A. Kubilus, Jr., 82, passed away December 17, 2022 at his residence in Clay City, KY. He was born April 5, 1940 in Franklin, Ohio to the late Joseph Kubilus, Sr. and Mary Reese. A retired corrections officer for the state of Ohio, Mr. Kubilus is survived by his good friend, Agnes Baker. No services are planned at this time.

Russell “Rusty” Vasey, Jr., age 7, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home in Clay City, Kentucky. The son of Russell Vasey, Sr. & Robin Vasey, he was born January 15, 2015 in Batesville, Arkansas. In addition to his parents, he is survived by: grandparents Rex & Sheila Dame; great-grandparents Floyd & Mary Dame; brothers Dallas (Kaitlynn) Brooks & Jessie Brooks (Kodi Garrett); sisters Daisy Vasey, Laura Parks (Karl Hedlund), & Britney Vasey; nephew Scott Parks & Michael Vasey; and nieces Abigail Brooks, Renesmee Brooks, & Trixie Brooks; uncles Victor Vasey & Phil (Johanna) Dame; aunt Judy (Jimmy) Denton; and other aunts, uncles, and many other extended family members, as well as a community that met and fell in love with this beautiful little Angel. . He was preceded in death by his sister, Shannon Brooks. He has entered the gates of Heaven with Gus walking beside him on the left holding Sissy Shannon on his right. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. No services are planned at this time.