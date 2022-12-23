As they have for many years, the wonderful men and women at AMVETS post 67 in Clay City came together to provide a bit of Christmas cheer to the children of Powell County. Christmas with a Smile provides three new gifts to children fifteen and younger, along with a raffle ticket for a chance to win a bike. As mentioned in the caption above, the program serves around 400 children in Powell County. Clay City and Powell county would be a much poorer place without the tireless efforts of the AMVETS community.