Cathy Ann Tipton, 62, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington. She was born October 25, 1960 in Winchester to the late Kenneth Howard and the late Anna Mae Wiseman. Cathy was a long time employee of the Powell County Clerks Office serving as a deputy clerk.

Survivors include, Sammy Parks; sons, Derick Parks and Anthony Tipton; grandchildren, Lyla Tipton, Jensen Tipton, and Lydia Fletcher; brothers, Paul Howard and Jeff Howard; and sister, Jane (Danny) Dennis.

Services Friday, December 23, 2022, 1:00PM by Bro. Steve Skinner. Visitation Thursday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Kennon Cemetery, Clay City with Danny Dennis Jr., Zachary Dennis, Brian Ashcraft, Jeff Parks, Devin Miller, Robert Curtis Jr., Dustin Billings, and Cecil Hardy. Honorary pallbearers serving, Powell County Clerks Office staff and all employees of the Powell County Court House.

Evelyn Jean Tharp, age 72, widow of Donald Tharp passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born in Slade, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late James Monroe Watkins and the late Lillian W. Watkins. Evelyn was a very hard worker and did an outstanding job taking care of her family. It was said that she was always there when someone needed her. Along with her husband and her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Tharp. Evelyn is survived by two daughters: Peggy Tharp of Waco and Barbara (Robert Short) Tharp of Clay City; four grandchildren: Stephen Daryl Brewer, Cody Plowman, Marquita Miller and McKayla Tharp; one step grandchild, Jessie Marie Adkins; six great grandchildren: Donald Plowman, Khloe Plowman, Melody Plowman, Dixie Plowman, Lokie Jones and Delilah Brewer; one special brother, Andy (Patty) Reed of Harrodsburg and two special sisters: Ruby Hilton of Versailles and Mary Alice (Mike) Coventry of Versailles. Funeral services officiated by Brother Donald Hale will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. and last until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Burial will be in Ledford Cemetery in Pine Ridge with Timothy Powell, John Tipton, Stephen Daryl Brewer, Douglas Jones, Shelby Short, Johnny McQuinn and Dakota Wayne Patrick serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Cody and Tessa Plowman, Burl Hollon and Robert Short. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home of Stanton.

Arnold Ledford, age 77, of Jeffersonville, KY, husband of the late Etta Louise Morrison Ledford, departed this world to be reunited with his wife in his heavenly home on December 16, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Margie Burnett Ledford of Slade, KY. He was a member of the Restoration Community Church.

Arnold was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 44 years, Louise Ledford.

They had one daughter, Lisa Blythe and her husband Phillip. Additionally, they had sons Ralph Pelfrey and his wife Debbie, the late Darrell Pelfrey and his wife Carol and the late Ronnie Pelfrey and his wife Regina. His grandchildren consisted of Phil II and Alyssa Blythe, Shade Blythe, Darrell, Brandon, and Tommy Pelfrey, Kim Chugg, Kayla Broughton, Jessica Ledford, Patricia Arvin and Steven Flinchum. He had a host of great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother Odra Ledford.

Other surviving relatives include his sisters Cleda Venters of Kingsport Tennessee, Brenda Dunn and Cynthia (James) McDaniel of Slade, Ila Allen of Stanton, brothers Jerry (Bonnie) Ledford, Dwight (Jo) Ledford of Stanton, Steve (Sue) Ledford of Slade and Dale Ledford of Mt. Sterling. Arnold had many special friends who were like family members including Timmy Tipton, Tommy Rogers, Herb Lindon, Billy Cox, David Leach and Walter Barnett and many others. Over the years, he and Louise worked together, operating multiple businesses, including The Dixie Freeze II in Campton, The Parkway Grocery, Gas and Souvenir Shop in Slade and Southern Treat in Stanton. Arnold was also employed by Rockwell International until the company moved out of state. Arnold was known for his many talents and skills. He could repair most anything electrical or plumbing related. He was also skilled in carpentry. He was known for his gardening abilities. He raised a large garden every year, giving the large majority of his harvest away to friends and family. He enjoyed helping others with whatever task they had. He was a founding member of the Middle Fork Fire Department and involved in the development and construction from the initial stages. He served as a Board member for many years. He served on the Beechfork Water Board for many years. He also served on the Powell County PVA assessment Board. He always had a servant’s heart. It was later in life when he committed his heart to the Lord and continued to serve others until his passing. He loved his church and church family. His greatest love was his grandchildren. He would light up when he got to spend time with any of them. He leaves behind many loved ones, church family members, neighbors, and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue in Stanton officiated by Pastor Robbie Workman and Brother Paul Day. Visitation was held on Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 5:00 P.M. and concluding at 9:00 P.M.. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton with Phil Blythe II, Shade Blythe, Tommy Pelfrey, Darrell Pelfrey, Brandon Pelfrey, Alex Chugg and Steven Flinchum serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers to include Timmy and Pam Tipton, Herb Lindon, Billy Cox, Walter Barnett, Bob Dingus, Tommy Rogers, David Leach, Codey Burke, Lester Carty, Eddie Sizemore, Robert Skaggs, Jerald Faulkner, Danny Allen, Randy Jackson, Floyd and Judy Reed, Gary Ledford, Katherine Frazier, Roy and Monica Gentry, members of the Restoration Community Church, members of the Middle Fork Fire Department and former employees of the Dixie Freeze II. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home of Stanton.

Olivia Rose Crouch, 14, beloved daughter of Fred and Tonya Crouch, departed this life Thursday December 15, 2022 at her home after a long illness.

She is survived by her parents Fred and Tonya Crouch of Jeffersonville, KY, one sister Renee Henderson, one brother Justin Henderson both of Olive Hill, KY, three aunts, Kathy (David) Neal, Lori Forrester, both of Stanton, KY; Lora Hagerman(AJ) of Frenchburg, KY, and a special cousin Joslyn Hagerman of Frenchburg, KY. One uncle, Bob (Jenise) Crouch of Lake Gaston NC. A host of other family, friends and loved ones to mourn her passing. Olivia was a member of the Slade Church of God.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Bill White officiating.

Honorary Pall Bearers were Fred Crouch, Bob Crouch, Justin Henderson, Bill White, David Neal and Brandon Neal. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Anthony Scott Morehead, age 67, of Stanton, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his residence. Born in Winchester, Kentucky on June 7, 1955, he is the son of the late Eugene Morehead and Anna Rose Cable Morehead of Stanton. He was a member of the 1974 Powell County Pirates 14th Region Championship Team and a graduate of Morehead State University. Scott loved to listen to John Prine music and watch UK football. He enjoyed studying history, fishing and took a great interest in gardening. He was a former deacon and member of Stanton Baptist Church. Scott loved spending time with his grandchildren and was looking forward to the birth of another grandchild, Harlan Reed Barnes.

In addition to his father, Scott was preceded in death by one brother, David Bryan Morehead; his father-in-law, Elmer Reed and his mother-in-law, Virginia Atkinson Reed.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lana Morehead of Stanton; three sons: Jonathan (Lori) Morehead of Winchester; Nicholas Morehead of Stanton and Nick (Toni) Barnes of Mt. Sterling; one daughter, Melanie (Chris) Knox of Stanton; eight grandchildren: Olivia Donithan, Bianca Morehead, Jaxon Barnes, Londyn Barnes, Anistyn Barnes, Hana Knox, Teghan Knox and Bub Knox; one brother, Gary Morehead of Stanton; one sister-in-law, Linda Nolan of Stanton; and three aunts: Wanda Clemons of Thomaston, Georgia; Mariam (Talmadge) Smallwood of Stanton and Phyllis Cable of Campton.

Funeral services officiated by Pastor Bill Boldt were held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton. Visitation was held Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will followed at Stanton Cemetery with Jay Means, Mark Reed, Willie Means, Chris Nolan, Stevie Collins, Robert Crowe and Troy Brooks serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Bruce Crowe, Dale Ledford, Eddie Ware, Hondo Hearne, John Olds, Robbie Lay and Steve Hale. A special thanks to Dr. Craig Van Horne and Dr. Julie Gurwell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. of Stanton.