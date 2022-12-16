Dora Ellen Russell, 86, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at her home. She was born August 20, 1936 in Jackson to the late Woodrow and Evaline Akeman Raleigh. Survivors include, sons, James Richard Stamper and Jimmy Roger Stamper; daughters, Carolyn Sue Barnett and Becky Lynn Baker; brothers, Johnny Ray Raleigh and Jesse Raleigh; sister, Mollie Ann Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters, sons, Robert Lee Stamper, Jesse Ben Stamper, and daughter, Barbara Ann Stamper. Services Wednesday, December 14, 1:00PM Wells Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Wednesday after 11:00AM until the time of service. Burial in Smith-Combs Cemetery with Mike Baker, Cody Barnett, Wesley Shoemaker, Brandon Adams, Timothy Stamper, and James Stamper. Honorary pallbearers serving, Wayne Bolin, Jordge Cruez, and Chris Cruez.

Anthony Wayne Neal, age 58, of Winchester, KY passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on August 15, 1964, he is the son of Sharon Morton Neal and the late Wallace Neal of Winchester. He was a member of the National Rifleman’s Association, was an avid fisherman and loved animals, especially his rescue dog, Journey. He had a witty personality, loved to joke around and was gifted at fixing anything. He always treated his mother with a great deal of kindness and love.

In addition to his father, Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents: Wardie and Alene Neal and Leonard and Iva Morton; one aunt, Shirley Neal, uncle Charlie Garrett and one brother-in-law, Curtis Watson.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Dianna Neal of Winchester; one son, Alexander Chase (Samantha Jo) Neal of Winchester; two grandchildren: Alyse Claire Neal and Bowen Chase Neal; one brother, Jeffery (Mary) Neal of Winchester; one sister, Deborah Watson of Winchester; one uncle, David (Kathy) Neal; three aunts: Faye Garrett, Linda (Willard) Estep and Betty (Howard) Pelfrey; one nephew, Justin Neal; three nieces: Kagan (Michael) Watson-Conley, McKaley Watson and Jessica Neal; one great nephew, Hunter Watson, and several cousins.

A Visitation was held at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 P.M with Bro. Dylan Bjorklund officiating.

Serving as active pallbearers were Alex Neal, Jeff Neal, Justin Neal, Sean Coleman, Dorsey Crowe, Richard Jones, and David Jordan.

Honorary pallbearers include: Kagan Watson-Conley, McKaley Watson, Jessica Neal, his cousins, and longtime friend, Harold Ritchie. Burial was at Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. of Stanton.

William Ray McCoy, 77, husband of Barbara Jane Townsend McCoy, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born November 23, 1945 in Bowen to the late Verlin and Ruby Rogers McCoy. He was an Army Veteran.

Survivors include, wife, Barbara Jane McCoy; sons, Randy McCoy, Stacy McCoy, and Buford McCoy; daughter, Bessie Bailey; brothers, Timothy McCoy and Easter McCoy; sisters, Brenda Case and Kay Bellamy; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. No services scheduled at this time.

Patricia “Teresa” Gay Maze, 55, widow of David Maze, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Irvine, Kentucky. She was born June 9, 1967 in Campton to the late Everett Thomas Jones and Mary Betty “Tiny” McIntosh Jones.

Survivors include, mother, Mary Betty “Tiny” Jones; daughters, LaTashia Jones, Mary Maze, and Melaney Maze; grandchildren, Carolina Lewis, Mylah Alivia Rose Gabbard, and Kyrah Azalea Wren Gabbard; brothers, Gary Thomas Jones; and six brothers and sisters.

Services were held Wednesday, December 7 at 2:00PM at the Wells Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation was on Wednesday 11:00AM-2:00PM.

Burial in Jones-Frazier Cemetery with Steven Gabbard, Jason Lewis, Zachary Jones, Anthony Jones, HunTae Jones, and Anthony Duff serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer Thomas Jones.

Nancy Campbell McCoy, age 76, of Stanton, KY passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington. Born in Nada on August 5, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Amos Campbell and the late Josephine Adams Campbell. She attended Bowen First Church of God. She was a sewing machine operator for Cintas Uniform Services and worked several years with the Powell County Head Start Program. At the age of 65, she graduated from Bluegrass Community and Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting with a 4.0 G.P.A. She worked her final years at Pathways – Hillcrest Home helping teenage boys overcome drug addiction.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Ishmael McCoy; three brothers: Linwood Campbell, Joseph Campbell and Roscoe Campbell; and two sisters: Sylvia Ashley and Phyllis Scott.

She is survived by four sons: Colin McCoy of Stanton, Tony McCoy of Bowen, Jody (Melissa) McCoy of Stanton and Byron (Sarabeth) McCoy of Nicholasville; two sisters-in-law: Sarah Campbell and Nellie Campbell; ten grandchildren: Jacob McCoy, Caleb McCoy, Lane Sadler, Evan McCoy, Ian McCoy, Nathan McCoy, Logan McCoy, Dalton McCoy, Anna McCoy and Johana McCoy and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, with the funeral service immediately followed at 2:00 P.M. with Brother Bill Carpenter officiating.

Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton with Jacob McCoy, Caleb McCoy, Lane Sadler, Evan McCoy, Ian McCoy, Nathan McCoy and Logan McCoy serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the members of Bowen First Church of God. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be sent to Bowen First Church of God. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home of Stanton.