Paul Dwayne Elkins, 55, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Jeffersonville. He was born August 26, 1967 in Campton to the late Paul Edward Elkins and JoAnn Combs Elkins.

Survivors include, mother, JoAnn Elkins; brother, Jamie (Amy) Elkins; niece, Kelly Elkins; companion, Amy Profitt; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Edward Elkins.

Services were held Tuesday, December 6, 2022 1:00PM by Bro. Harold Kelly. Visitation was Tuesday after 12:00PM. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton.

Gregory Orlan Reed, 49, of Stanton passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born June 26, 1973 in Peru, Indiana.

Survivors include: parents Rex & Virgie Leach; wife Nancy Durbin Reed; son Chance Morgan (Juanita) Reed; brothers Howard Elmer Reed & Howard Lawrence Reed; sister Tiffany Reed; grandson Jaxson Reed; friend Amanda Rogers; and nephew Ryan Stull.

He was preceded in death by: sister Rhonda Leach; maternal grandparents Homer & Ila Mae Helton; and paternal grandparents Howard & Pauline Reed.

Funeral services was held 11:00AM Friday, December 2, 2022 at Wells Funeral Home. Visitation was Thursday evening beginning at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends. Burial followed the funeral at Helton Cemetery in Slade.

Wanda Denise Watson 51 of Irvine passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born in Irvine September 22, 1971 to Bradly and Joyce Gilbert.

She is survived by her partner Earl Peters of Irvine, two sons Steven Ferguson of Irvine, Michael Ferguson and wife Rachel of Irvine, a daughter Joyce Ballinger and husband Brad of Paris, four grandchildren, two brothers Ronald McKinney of Irvine, Joey McKinney of Irvine, and two sisters Gracie Henry of Irvine and Tamara Isaac of Irvine.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bradly and Joyce Gilbert and a brother Steven McKinney.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial followed in the Peters Cemetery on Barnes Mountain. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Laura Sue Terrill, 52, of Clay City passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was born March 17, 1970 to the late Gary Huntsberger and to Lorene Blevins Huntsberger.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by daughter Ashley Nicole Brooks of Stanton, brothers Ronnie (Kathi) Huntsberger of Springfield, KY & Donnie (Tina) Huntsberger of Loretto, KY, granddaughter Skyler Shae Brooks, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. No services are planned at this time.

Navy Dearing, 9 month old, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born February, 17, 2022 to Dawson Dearing and Indya Hardy.

She is survived by her parents Dawson Dearing and Indya Hardy, paternal grandparents Mick Dearing and Katrina Piatt, Maternal grandparents Penny and Keisha Hardy, aunts Asya Arvin, Shelby Dearing, Uncles Jake Newton and Mason Hardy.

Funeral services were held 12 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine. Friends visited Thursday from 10 AM till 12 PM. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Roy Willoughby, 55, of Winchester passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born April 7, 1967 to Harold and Ethel Willoughby. He was a former horse trainer and a member of the East Side Baptist Church.

He is survived by his father Harold Willoughby, a son Roy (R J) Willoughby JR, and two sisters Sandra Nix and Carol Willoughby.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ethel Sue Price. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge.