Welda Faye Bryant, age 82, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Fred Hays and the late Pauline Alexander Heizer. Welda worked with the Carlisle School System as a cafeteria worker. Along with her parents, Welda was preceded in death by her husband, Victor R. Bryant and one sister, Carletta Cecil. Welda is survived by one son, Benny (Marie) Bryant of Middletown, OH; one granddaughter, Lianna Bryant, and one special nephew; Mike (Lisa) Cecil and son Alex. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Floyd Clay Potts, 65, passed away November 23, 2022. He was born on June 26, 1957 in Winchester, KY to Paul and Annetta Lane Potts. He had been living with his sister, Terry Mercer. Floyd was a caring person, who loved all of his family in Kentucky and Florida. He enjoyed going on family cruises, to Disney, movies to see the latest DC or Marvel movies, his favorite characters were spiderman and Beauty and the Beast. He loved taking and collecting pictures, He also like strolling the local flea market and collecting coins, Disney, Marvel, DC and historical items. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Annetta Lane Potts; sister, Paula Potts-Stafford; maternal grandparents, Henry Clay Lane and Mary Tipton Lane; paternal grandparents, Dillard and Emma Walters Potts. Floyd is survived by his sister, Terry Potts Mercer of Haines City, FL; brothers-in-law, Frank Mercer of Haines City, FL and Jim Stafford of Lexington, KY; niece, Amy Stafford Hopper of Nicholasville, KY; nephews, Tommy Mercer of Haines City, FL, James Mercer of Haines City, FL, and Billy Robbins of Winchester, KY; great niece, Aleshia Bowman of KY; great nephew, Donavan Robbins of KY; aunt, Lois Lane Baker of KY; and uncle, Wayne Ashley of KY.

Lindsay Nicole Conner Rose, age 43, of Lexington, KY passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born in Lexington on May 25, 1979, she is the daughter of Greg (Tammy) Conner, Geraldine “Deanie” Vance Compton and Herbert (Regina) Clift. She was such a strong and loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. She had a heart of gold with a sassy personality. Lindsay was preceded in death by her son, Conner Bradley Rose. She is survived by her husband Brad Rose; one daughter: Breanna Celeste Rose; four sisters: Christie (Chad) Poe, Amanda (Tyler) White, Kristen Compton, Diana (Tyler) Oliver; five brothers: Shane Conner, Jacob (Hannah) Conner, Stephen Compton, Cody Compton, Joe (Candice) Clift; beloved nieces and nephews: Donovan, Daniel, Carter, Zoey, Grayson, Joey, Duke, Davis, Dean, Amy, Ashlyn, Ava, Aurora, Aurie, Brantley, Ella, Caitlyn, Bethani, Logan and Annalee. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Anthony Molihan will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the funeral home as well. Private graveside service at Cress Cemetery with Chad Poe, Tyler White, Donovan Poe, Daniel Poe, Carter Poe and Logan Pugh serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Shane Conner and Jacob Conner. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. of Stanton.

Beverly Gayle Wallingford Helvey, age 74, of Goddard Road, Wallingford, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Born November 4, 1948, in Maysville, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Bonnie Rosser Wallingford. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tamara Denise “Tammy” Wallingford on October 13, 1964.

Her devoted husband of 50 years, Warren Helvey, whom she married July 3, 1969, at the Methodist Church in Maysville, passed away April 12, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Christopher David McKinley Helvey and Lee Ann of Wallingford and Justin Howard Helvey and Christine of Maysville; four grandchildren, Colleen Helvey and Cory Ferguson, Ross Helvey, Devin Helvey and Hannah, and Ian Helvey; four great grandchildren, Emory Solomon Ferguson, Madelyn Naomi Ferguson, Bennett McKinley Helvey and Charlotte Ruth Helvey; and one bonus granddaughter, Dottie Jo Henson and Ray Duffy , and three bonus great grandchildren, Kyler, Karson, and Kara Duffy.

Other survivors include one sister, Lenore Schumacher and Glenn, and one brother, Emerson “Lucky” Wallingford, all of Maysville; and several nieces and nephews.

Beverly was a graduate of Mason County High School and attended the University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University, and Morehead State University. Her career as a teacher, primarily in early childhood education, spanned 27 years. She retired as Family Involvement Coordinator, Education Coordinator, at Kentucky River Foothills Head Start in 2003. She was a former Head Teacher and Center Director at Powell County Head Start, and Head Teacher at Clark County Head Start. Following retirement, she enjoyed meeting monthly with the “Cracker Barrel Gang,” a group of former teachers who maintained a strong friendship through the years.

Beverly loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed spending time making special memories on a daily basis and on special occasions. She will be greatly missed and remembered as a beloved wife, mother, mamaw, sister, and friend.

Private graveside services were held Friday at Helvey Family Cemetery in Wallingford with Pastor Brad Epperson officiating. Pallbearers were Christopher Helvey, Justin Helvey, Ross Helvey, Devin Helvey, Ian Helvey, Cory Ferguson

Phyllis Crowe, 75, of Clay City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Stanton March 12, 1947 to Bruce and Ethel Hale. She was a homemaker and a member of the Living Water Church. She is survived by three son Ricky Strange, Roger Crowe and wife Penny, Earl Strange, a daughter Angela Meadows and husband Clifford, ten grandchildren, and a sister Irene Hale. She was preceded in death by her parents Bruce and Ethel Hale, a son Danny Strange, two Brothers Donald Hale, Charles Hale and two sisters Mary Hale and Gayle Hale. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Donald Wayne Hale officiating. Friends may visit Monday from 11 AM till 1 PM. Burial will be in the Elkins Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers family ask donations be made to the Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Clyde Eugene “Junior” Dunn, 48, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born February 24, 1974 in Winchester to Clyde Mullins and the late Mary Hale. Survivors include, partner, Jessica Rogers; sons, Blake Dunn and Jacob Dunn; daughter, Brittany Dunn; step-daughter, Tameesha Rogers; brothers, Anthony Dunn, Terry Dunn, Walter Lee Dunn, Charlie Culbertson, and Wintford Culbertson; sisters, Sheila Barnes and Shanda Connon; six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Services Wednesday, November 23, 1:00PM by Pastor Donald Wayne Hale. Visitation Wednesday 11am-1pm at the funeral home. Burial in Ledford Cemetery with Terry Dunn, Anthony Dunn, Bobby Barnes, Justin Wright, Austin Walker, and Keegan Rogers serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Blake Dunn and Jacob Dunn.

Wilma Jean Coomer Carpenter, age 85, of Stanton, KY passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home in Stanton. Born in Wolfe County on July 11, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Coomer and the late Eula Madge Bryant Coomer. She loved to collect dolls and spending her time growing beautiful flowers to which she had a great talent. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by one son, Jessie Wayne Brewer; one daughter, Mary Anna Mead; two brothers; Melvin Coomer and Harweda Donald Coomer; and one sister, Gladys Davis. She is survived by two sons: Marvin Raymond (Patricia) Brewer of Clay City and Robert Donald (Melissa Francis) Hall of Berea; one daughter, Jo Etta (Kenneth) Wireman of Stanton; sixteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. James Harold Combs officiating. Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery in Rogers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home of Stanton.

Ruth Ann Briscoe, age 48, of Stanton, KY passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Clark County Regional Medical Center in Winchester. Born in Mt. Sterling on February 13, 1974, she was the daughter of the late Hershell Conley and the late Barbara Barnett. Her children were the most important part of her life. She loved flowers especially roses and always worried about everyone elses needs above her own. She is survived by her husband Elwood Briscoe of Stanton; two sons: Jacob Briscoe and Luke Briscoe both of Stanton; two sisters: Rhonda Conley of Mt. Sterling and Wanda (Billy) Adkins of Owingsville; three brothers: Jeff (Becky) Conley of Mt. Sterling, Jody Conley of Stanton, and Hershell Conley of Prestonsburg; extended family: her sister, Virginia Beatty of Mt. Sterling, her mamaw, Joan Miller of Stanton, and her son Michael Gooden of Clay City. Visitation will be at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 P.M. officiated by Bro. George Sparks. Burial will be in Helton Cemetery in Stanton with Nathan Spencer, Jordan Adkins, Justin Adkins, Greg Goodwin, Charles Leach, and Brian Marsh serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Adkins, Jeffrey Conley, Katlyn Spencer, Sasha Whitt, Ali Davis, Travis Wilson, Tabitha Evans, Allen Martin, Anthony Wayne Martin, Logan Hurt, Tyler Combs, and Raymond and Cindy Goodwin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. of Stanton.