By: Brandon Tipton

Local bluegrass band, the Goodwin Brothers, brought home Bluegrass Group of the Year from the 8th annual Josie Music Awards held October 23 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. Brothers Johnathan and William, along with their childhood friend, Chase Bush, have been playing together for years, but they played their first gig as a band in July of 2021 at Goodfellas in Lexington, Kentucky. The newly formed band brought big business to the venue, the night the Goodwin Brothers performed was their biggest sales date in this history of the location with nearly 800 people in attendance. Lexington wasn’t that far from where they had grown up on Cat Creek, but it was just a small step in the right direction.

In the year since their debut concert the Goodwin Brothers Band have become Pinecastle Recording artists. They signed with MNA Management Group of Nashville, Tennessee and are represented by Hope River Publicity, one of the largest public relations firms in bluegrass/Americana music. On top of winning Bluegrass Group of the Year award from the Josie Music Awards, they also performed to a sold out crowd at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The Goodwin Brothers will be performing at Meadowgreen Music Park in Clay City on December 17. That will be the last opportunity to catch a Goodwin Brothers show this year. If you’d like to check out their music, you can find them on your favorite music listening platform.””””””””