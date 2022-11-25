James Myron Kinser, age 57, husband of Gina Allen Kinser passed away at Northpoint Healthcare Center in Lexington on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Mt. Sterling, he was the son of the late, James Forest Kinser and the late, Katherine Faulkner Kinser. Myron graduated high school from Powell County High School and worked in several honorable positions during his life. He worked at the Bluegrass Army Depot at one point, and also was at one time, a Deputy Powell County Jailer. He served as a Powell County Dispatcher and member of the Stanton City Council. Lastly, he was a Special Deputy with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office and a former member of the Stanton Volunteer Fire Department. He successfully achieved his Home Inspector’s License, and his crowning achievement was obtaining his dream of owning and operating a successful live bait shop, GEM Bait and Tackle.

In addition to his parents, Myron was preceded in death by his two brothers, Steven Kinser and John Kinser.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his son, Evan James Kinser of Stanton; sister-in-law, Teresa Kinser of Stanton; seven nephews: Travis (Annie) Kinser, Daniel (Elaina) Kinser, A.J. (Ashley) Snyder, James (Felicia) Allen, Coty Allen, Zachary Thompson, and Corey (Mariella) Snyder and three nieces: Lori (Daniel) Barry, Casey (Brandon) Haddix and Bethany Davis.

Funeral services officiated by Pastor Bill Boldt, Brother Robert Rice and Brother Gary Willoughby will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton. Visitation will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery with Travis Kinser, Daniel Kinser, A.J. Snyder, Corey Snyder, James Allen, Coty Allen, Elijah Snyder and Zachary Thompson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Juanita Faye King, Diana Long, Billie Long, Teresa Kinser, members of the Powells Valley Baptist Church and the Northfork Bowhunters Club.

Billy Ray Mullins, 62, of Clay City passed away at his residence Thursday, November 17, 2022. He was born June 23, 1960 in Hazard to Daniel and Kathleen Mullins.

He is survived by three sons Brian Mullins, Timothy Mullins, Richard Mullins and wife Jennifer, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, a brother Earl Mullins, and three sisters Sue Rice and husband Mac, Gracie Fraley and husband Darrell and Darcus Francis.

He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Kathleen Mullins, five brothers George Mullins, David Mullins, Johnny Mullins, Rufus Mullins, Zackie Mullins and five sisters Norma Hopkins, Lottie Mullins, Martha Mullins, Bertha Mullins and Mary Mullins.

Funeral services were held 1 PM Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Chris Fraley officiating. Friends may visited Monday from 11 AM till 1 PM. Burial was in the Fraley Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Clarence Shanks, 61, of Jeffersonville died Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. He was a tree trimmer and he loved fishing and old cars.

He is survived by his father Lewis Shanks, wife Eva Shanks, a son Sam Shanks, four Angel Martin, Melissa Conkright, Crystal Shanks, Laura Little, eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three brothers Mike Shanks, Lewis Shanks JR, Ricky Shanks, ten sisters Linda Young, Tammy Arnett, Charlotte Taylor, Gail Shanks, Lynn Davis, Jenny Bush, Shelly Shanks Shelia Adams, Tina Shanks and Arine Hopkins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Loretta Shanks and a brother William Shanks.

Funeral services were held 1 PM Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Jimmy Shanks officiating. Friends visited Thursday from 11 AM till 1 PM. Burial will be in the Martin – Willoughby Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Harold R. Burgher, 70, husband of Patricia Little Burgher, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Windsor Care Center, Mount Sterling. He was born April 18, 1952 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Cecil Franklin and Beatrice Highley Burgher. Known to his friends as “Flinstone,” he was a truck driver for over 41 years.

Survivors include, wife, Patricia Burgher; sons, Shannon R Burgher and Michael K (Amanda) Burgher; brothers, Herbert Burgher, Melvin Burgher, and KC (Donna) Burgher; sisters, Alma Lois Ratliff, Connie (Brian) Patrick, Mary Ann (John) Rymer, and Carolyn Woosley; grandchildren, Cody Burgher, Megan Burgher, Boone Chaney, and Lily Chaney; great-grandchildren, Hayden Ray Burgher and Gunnar Bellamy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Beatrice Burgher, brothers, Cecil Burgher Jr., and David Burgher.

Services were held on Monday, November 21, 1:00PM by Bro. Brad Epperson, at Wells Funeral Home. Visitation was Sunday 6-9pm at the funeral home.

Burial in Clay City Eaton Cemetery with Michael Burgher, Kevin Burgher, Wendall Hurt, Chuck Edwards, Cody Burgher, Marion Rogers, Brian Patrick, and and Melvin Dean Burgher serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Herbert Burgher, Melvin Burgher, KC Burgher, Shane Burgher, and Shannon Burgher.

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Noble “Vernon” Sellars Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather, passed from this life to his eternal reward at the age of 104. Vernon was known as the “Rock of the Family”. Always putting God first in his life, he was kind, compassionate, self-sacrificing and lead with courage. A true testament to his faith, Vernon was faithful in his prayer life. He prayed every night, lifting names of family, friends, ministers and those met by happenstance to God. He prayed out loud lifting every request to the Lord. He was a member of the Church of God. He enjoyed the fellowship of friends, Brothers and Sisters in Christ and family. He never met a stranger nor missed an opportunity to profess his faith. He lived his life according to Matthew 4:19 “Come follow me and I will make you Fishers of Men”. He was born in Selma, NC on January 12, 1918 to Daniel Crawford and Smithie Ann Sellars. He was a retired welder. He enjoyed traveling, visiting most US States in addition to Canada and Mexico. Vernon was a talented carpenter creating many cherished gifts for his family and friends.

He is survived by a son Kenneth Sellars of Baltimore Maryland, four daughters, Golda Williamson of Seaford, Delaware, Barbara Dunbar (Dwayne) of Drexel, Missouri, Marie Kasper (Dave) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sue Wilson (John) of Stanton, Kentucky, seventeen grandchildren, forty-four great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Crawford and Smithie Ann Sellars, the love of his life for 59 years, his first wife Minnie Alberta Woodard, his second wife Jo Self, and his brothers Crawford, Andrew, Calvin, Vivian, George and Grover Sellars. Vernon will be remembered for his love of exercise, love of the lord and love for his family.

In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to the local senior center in your community. A celebration of Vernon’s life was held 1 PM Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City, Kentucky with Bro. Dan Kasper officiating. Family and Friends visited at 11 AM. Burial followed at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Stanton, Kentucky. Arrangements are in the care of Grayson Funeral Home.