Melissa Ann Moreland, 58,passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 in Jamestown, Kentucky. She was born October 12, 1964 to the late William and Virgilene Faye Moreland.

Survivors include, daughter, Michaela Moreland; grandchildren, Jase Centers and Melia Moreland; brother, Michael Moreland; sister, Betty Jean Moreland; nephew, Conner Moreland; and companion, Willard Beach. Services Friday, November 18, 7:00PM Wells Funeral Home by Bro. Robert Boyd. Visitation Friday 5-7pm.

Paul Arnett 69 of Mt. Sterling passed away at his residence Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born April 14, 1953 in Frenchburg to South and Effie Arnett. He was a mechanic. He is survived by his wife Deloris Arnett, three sons Christopher Simpson, South Arnett, Brandon Arnett and wife Tisha, five daughters Leesa Clothier and husband Bruce, Cheri Bush, Tiffany Russell and husband James, Kristyn Arnett, Christy Arnett, twenty grandchildren, three brothers Emery Craig JR, Phillip Craig, Danny Craig, and three sisters Beverly Hopkins, Brenda Ferguson and Carol Craig. He was preceded in death by his parents South and Effie Craig. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Roger McGuire and Bro. Steve McGuire officiating. Friends may visit Wednesday from 12 PM till 1 PM. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge of services.

Joshua Lee McIntosh, 40, husband of Allison Otis McIntosh of Stanton, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY.

Born in Lexington, he was the son of Mark Snowden of Clay City and Leila Faye McIntosh of Furnace. He was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in English. While attending EKU, he served as the Captain of the Rugby team and took part in the Rugby Intermural COED team on campus as well. He was a former Lifeguard and Swimming Instructor and during his life he managed many pools including for the Y.M.C.A.

Josh loved his family and also his Stanton Gym family where he and his wife trained. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Fred Teasley and his maternal grandfather, Orville McIntosh. Along with his parents and wife, he is survived by one son, Bam McIntosh; two daughters: Sophia Morris and Kennedy Rogers; Paternal Grandmother, Waveline Teasley of Clay City; Maternal Grandmother, Lydia Patrick of Stanton; one brother, Charles Jared (Stephanie) Bennett of Louisville; one sister: Jessi Shannon (Stacy Coffee) Chasteen of Stanton; one aunt, Pam (Glen) Tipton of Stanton and one uncle, Greg (Lisa) McIntosh of Stanton. Visitation will be at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky from 5 to 7 P.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 with the memorial service immediately following at 7 P.M. Honorary Pallbearers are Marsha Barnes, Mary Spicer, Carl McIntosh, Teddie McIntosh, Grant Goodrich, Richard Crask, John Barsotti, Ian Wilcoxson, Michael Valentine, Jason Kell, Dustin Strange, Rob Merion, Jeff Trent, Brandon and Peyton Havens, Aaron McIntosh, Ryan Tipton, Charles Bennett, Jonathan Powers, Jordan Mize, Stacy Coffey, Michael Barnes, Mike Tate, Laney and Tristen Coffey, Kylie Chasteen, Madison Ashley, Max Bennett, Buddy Arvin, Esther Rule, Amanda Barker, and Cynthia Rogers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc of Stanton.

Randy Lynn Johnson, 65, of Irvine passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born in Irvine November 2, 1957 to Hiram and Pauline Johnson.

He is survived by his wife Teresa Johnson, a son Craig Johnson, a daughter Sabrina Lambert (Josh), five brothers Roy Johnson, Duck Johnson, Donnie Johnson, Jess Johnson, Ray Johnson and four sisters Della Mae Johnson, Thelma Johnson, Linda Barrett and Minnie Fay Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hiram and Pauline Johnson, two sons Eugene Johnson, Randall Johnson, four brothers James Johnson, Larry Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Keith Johnson and a sister Carrie Mullins.

Funeral services were held 1 PM Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Visitation was on Monday from 6 PM till 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gray Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.