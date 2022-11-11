By: Crystal Neal

After the flooding in Eastern Ky, some STLP students at PCMS expressed interest in collecting and donating school supplies to a school in need. Through most of September and part of October, the students collected items like notebooks, crayons, colored pencils. and folders. The Powell Co. chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution heard about their effort and made a large donation to the cause as well. Once all donations were collected, the students asked our Youth Service Center Director to help them connect with a school in need. Knott County became the chosen destination. On November 1, the STLP students along with the homeroom class that collected the most items (Mrs. Moore’s homeroom) traveled to Knott County Central High School and delivered the donated items. Way to go kids!