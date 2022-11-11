Carolyn Nell Rice, wife of Kenneth “Goat” Rice, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born July 19, 1943 to the late Omer and Gladys Thorpe Meadows.

She is survived by her Husband, Kenneth “Goat” Rice; Sons, Kenneth “Kenny” and Chad (Janice) Rice; Sister, Judy Howard; Grandchildren, Jacey (Adam) Maple Joplin Rice, Emmalyn Rice, and Ellee Rice; Great Grandchildren, Theo Harper and Cameron River Maple; and Grand Dog, Pearl Rice.

She was preceded in death by her Brothers, Jerry, Coe, Ray, and Forest Meadows; Sisters, Phyllis “Tillie” Crowe, Emma Lou McKinney, Betty Faye Caudill, and Delores Jane Riffe, and Parents, Omer and Gladys Thorpe Meadows.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 4, 1:00PM by Rev. Kim Rose, Rev. Brad Epperson, and Rev. Harold Kelly. Visitation was held Thursday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Meadows Cemetery, Clay City with Joplin Rice, Brian McKinney, Mark Crowe, Gary Wayne Meadows, Warren Coe Meadows, Kenny Riffe, Donovan Crabtree, and Johnny Abney serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers include Adam Maple, Lonnie Dale Stewart, Earl Gilbert, Richard Rice, Danny Ray Rice, Morris Gilbert, Travis Gilbert, Doug Adams, Greg Adams, Barry Fallen, Gary Fallen, Robert Fallen, Robert Rice, Larry Meadows, Lief Meadows, Cody Meadows, Brett Howard, Dwight Riffe, Frank Riffe Jr, Dustin Crowe, Bubby Meadows, Gary Carmichael, Logan Faulkner, Grant Faulkner, and retired employees of Columbia Gulf. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Charles Noss, Dr. Papp, Home Health, and Hospice East for their outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

Hoyt Wyonia Bush Bellamy, age 98 years and 8 months, died November 4, 2022, at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington. She was born March 12, 1924, in Stanton Kentucky, the eighth child of the late John Cleveland and Corda Sheffield Bush.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morgan Lyle Bellamy, and son, John Patrick Bellamy; and siblings – sisters: Venice Mae Jones, Elsie Broad Ewen, Esther Door Martin, Bernice Marie Smith, and Dorothy Lee Atchison; brothers: Herbert Hanley Bush, Woodford Dewey Bush, and Raymond Cranston Bush; and son-in-law, Billy Forest Rose.

​She is survived by three daughters, Jerlene Rose, Berea; Diana (Jimmie) Caudill, Clay City, and Patricia (James) Strange, Lexington; daughter-in-law, Edna Bellamy, Florida; seven grandchildren: Leigh M. Rose, Colette Caudill, James Daxon (Cathy) Caudill, Justin (Beverly) Strange; Jamie (Shawn) Combs, Christopher Bellamy, Chase (Dana) Bellamy; nine great-grandchildren: Andrew (Kelsey McDaniel) Aldridge, John Avery Bussell, Addison Wright, Jacob, Lily and Solomon Strange, Chelsie, Kaelyn and Connor Bellamy; four step-great-grandchildren: Caroline and Vivian Rehmeyer, Marisa and Garrett Broadnax; two great-great grandchildren, Atlas and Korra Aldridge.

She was a member of Stanton Christian Church and attended Clay City Baptist Church for several years. During World War II, Hoyt worked for the US government at Bluegrass Army Depot, preparing to be shipped overseas. Later she was employed by Cowden Manufacturing, Mt. Sterling. She also worked at Vic Bloomfield and Rose’s Department Store, both in Winchester. She worked nine years at Dalton’s Restaurant, Stanton, and retired after working 14 years at Natural Bridge State Park, Slade. Everywhere she worked, she enjoyed the camaraderie of her co-workers.

She played on the Stanton Women’s Softball team, sponsored by Dalton’s Restaurant, but her game of choice was Rummy. Any time the children visited, they’d end up gathered around the table, trying to beat her in a game of Rummy, accompanied by hoots of laughter and fun. She was hard to beat.

She was accomplished at embroidery and quilting. One of her quilts won first prize at the Powell County Fair, and a denim jacket she embroidered for her son was so beautiful it was stolen from his car.

She loved Christmas and the entire family gathered at Granny Hoyt’s house Christmas morning for a late breakfast where everyone raved about her perfect cream gravy. Holidays also meant homemade candy. Her claim to fame was old-fashioned peanut butter rollwhich she shipped to family when they couldn’t get home for the holidays. She was generous and thoughtful in her giving, remembering birthdays and special occasions. You could count on her always having a bowl of chocolates on her coffee table and ice cream in her freezer.

She was the ideal mother and mother-in-law. She never meddled in her children’s lives but was always there with support or advice when sought. She loved to travel and was a welcome tag-along when her children went on trips. She toured Hawaii, Spain, Europe, several of the western states, Chicago, Ill., South Carolina, Georgia, and of course, Florida.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. John Combs will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, November 12, at Hearne Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation will be from 5:00pm-9:00pm Friday, Nov. 11, and 9:00am until funeral on Saturday. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery with Daxon Caudill, Justin Strange, Christopher Bellamy, Chase Bellamy, Andrew Aldridge, and John Avery Bussell serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Sandy Riggs, Angelyn Maloney, Lula Jean Abner, Michael Stone, Glenda Birch, Danny McCormick, Katherine Frazier, and Denny and Vivian Frazier. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Wilma Jean Barnes Updike of Dry Ridge, KY. passed away Saturday, October 29 at her residence at the age of 79. Wilma was born May 12, 1943 in Kenton County, KY to the late Cecil and Dorothy Brewer Barnes and she was the eldest of 8 children.

Wilma was retired from the Grant County School System where she worked for many years in cafeterias including the Dry Ridge Elementary School where she made many life-long friends. She was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church. In addition to her school employment she worked at the old Halfway House Restaurant in Williamstown. There she served many local guests and tourists who came in on the bus from out of town. She was also employed by Helton’s Meat Processing Plant. Wilma had a passion for sewing and made many clothes for her family and would create gifts for friends. She loved God and shared Bible stories with many children over the years as she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She loved Christmas music which could be heard around the house all year round. She watched a lot of movies; “The Sound of Music” was one of her favorites. Was Elvis in her house? Absolutely! Wilma enjoyed cooking for others and her grandchildren would say she fixed the best pancakes and fried apple pies. Her brother Donnie agrees with that!

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by a brother: Lenuel Barnes and sisters: Kathleen Moak, Carol McCreary, Sue Ellis and Mary Lonkard.

On September 30, 1961 she was united in marriage to Marvin J. Updike and she is survived by her husband of 61 years. She is also survived by 4 daughters: Lisa Conrad and her husband Ronald of Dry Ridge, KY, Marcia Mongelli and her husband William of Harrodsburg, KY, Lori Knarr and her husband Paul of Dry Ridge, KY, Sally Hunt and her husband Craig of Burlington, KY, 5 grandchildren: Justin (Karla) Knarr, Andrew Tripp, Lauren Ramey and her husband Sam, Alexis Knarr, Landyn Knarr, 2 brothers: Donald Barnes and his wife Darlene of Corinth, KY, Brent Barnes of Grant County, KY.

Graveside services and burial for Wilma were conducted Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 1:00 PM at the New Vine Run Cemetery, Warsaw Road, Dry Ridge, KY with Rev. Howard Chipman and Rev. Donald Kannady officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Wilma’s memory to: Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Bethany Baptist Church, 7710 Lawrenceville Rd, Williamstown, KY 41097.

Rita Elaine Smith, 68, of Stanton passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. She was born February 7, 1954 in Mt. Sterling, KY to the late Johnnie Ray Townsend & Lou Ellen Townsend Dunaway. A retired special forces supplier with Lockheed-Martin, she is survived by: mother Lou Ellen Dunaway; son Michael Wayne (Kim) Smith; brothers Jeffrey Townsend, James Townsend, & John David Townsend; sisters Lois Stidham, Patricia (Tom) Walker, & Carol (Alvin) York; grandsons Zachary (Erin) Smith & Matthew Smith; and dearest friend Kathy Hall.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brother Troy Townsend.

Funeral services were conducted at 1:00PM Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Wells Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Epperson officiating. Visitation was on Thursday beginning at 10:00AM for family and 11:00AM for friends. Burial followed the funeral in Resthaven Cemetery with Zachary Smith, Matthew Smith,, Brandon Dunaway, Matt York, Ken Hall, & Andrew Hall serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Kathy Hall, Ruth Billings, Cynthia Rogers, Ann Smith, Hannah Faulkner, & Bonnie McIntosh.