By: Lisa Johnson

On Saturday The Powell County Marching Band competed in the Regional Finals placing 6th and now are going to the state championship. The competition Saturday was quite a day for band members, staff, and the great parents that support our marching band. Amanda Wilcox ,mother of Dakota Wilcox said members had to be at the high school by 5:15 am Saturday to go over the show before driving to Brian Station Highschool in Lexington by 8:30 am. The band was then transported to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond where they performed once again at 5;30 pm earning their way into the state finals. To all the great musicians, Director Taylor Huffaker and Assistant Director Katie Moore, and all those hard-working parents thank you for all the hard work, GO PIRATES!