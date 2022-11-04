Brittany Michelle Osborne Fisher, 39, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born October 8, 1983 to the late Jimmy Osborne and Connie Johnson Osborne. Survivors include, daughter, Hannah Osborne; sisters, Autumn (Matthew) Sebey and Tonya (Eric) Engel; nieces and nephew, Stella Sebey, Lyla Sebey, Morgan Engel, and Ryan Engel; aunt, Lisa (Danny) Rose; cousins, Marisa Lee and Shannon (Megan) Rose; caregiver, Montana Kocher. Visitation Wednesday, November 2, 5-7pm Wells Funeral Home, Stanton.

Angela Lynn Ritchie, age 46, wife of Benjamin Ritchie of Irvine, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan she was the daughter of the late Ollie James Spencer and the late Glenda Sue Smith Spencer. She was a member of the Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God and worked in deposit operations at Citizens Guaranty Bank in Irvine. Angela was a loving and caring mother and an affectionate wife.

Along with her husband she is survived by one son, James Ethan Ritchie; one daughter, Olivia Dee Richie; one sister, Pamela Kay Spencer of Stanton; three aunts: Freda Kay Joseph, Wanda Faye (Patrick) Johnson and Omeda Cravens all of Stanton; one uncle, Roscoe (Jeanne) Smith of Burlington, Indiana along with a host of cousins.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God, 39 Little North Fork Road, Stanton, KY. Visitation was held from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 30, 2022 with a church service was conducted at 6:00 P.M. that evening at the church as well and visitation concluded at 9:00 P.M..

Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Brandon Smith, Mark Smith, Brandon Dunnaway, Ethan Ritchie. Matthew Sons and John Barker serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Sterlin Oliver Pelfrey, age 92, passed away on October 24, 2022 at the Pine Meadows Health Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Stanton, he was the son of the late Virgle Pelfrey and the late Anna Bellamy Pelfrey. Sterlin was a former member of the Clay City First Church of God where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for a great deal of time. He was an Army veteran and was a retired shipping clerk with the Whirlpool Corporation.

Along with his parents Sterlin was preceded in death by his four sisters: Ada Willoughby Abney, Mattie King, Clara Stichweh and Viola Pelfrey and two brothers: Emitt Willoughby and J.D. Willoughby.

Surviving relatives include one sister, Golda Derickson of Stanton; special nieces and nephews: Anna Gale Stamper, Shelia Kaye (Scottie) Hall and Greg Dale (Dottie) Pelfrey and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services officiated by Ryan Dotson were held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, in Stanton. Visitation was held from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M., Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the funeral home as well.

Burial was in Miller Cemetery in Stanton with Greg Pelfrey, Devon Pelfrey, Bradley Derickson, Lucas Christopher, Brian Derickson, Linville Willoughby, Jaron Arnett and Jimmy Cole serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Scottie Hall, Garland Lacy and David Jones. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Myrtle Lane 76 of Clay City passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born in Irvine March 3, 1946 to Tracy and Gracie Muncy. She was a housewife.

She is survived by two sons Grover Larrison (Vickie) of Clay City, Virgil Larrison Clay City, three daughters Thelma Holder (Paul) of Clay City, Myrtle Banks of Clay City, Phyllis Clifford (David) of Clay City, twelve grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, one great – great grandchild, two brothers Robbie Richardson of Clay City, James Richardson of Irvine, three sisters Barbara Choate of Clay City, Diane Royse of Winchester and Betty Jean Roberts of Beattyville.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents Tracy and Gracie Muncy, her first husband Isacar Larrison, her second husband Victor Lane, two sisters Loretta Riddle and Mary Richardson.

Funeral services were held 1 PM Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Johnny Hurt officiating. Friend visited on Saturday from 11 AM till 1 PM. Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Stanton.

Pallbearers are Jordan Barnett, Paul Holder JR, Kiser Larrison, JT McIntosh, Anthony Michael Larrison and Shelby Barnett. In Lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.