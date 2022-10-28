By: Lisa Johnson

On Saturday, October 22, just after 10 o’clock in the evening, police witnessed a vehicle perform U-turn to avoid a police checkpoint that had been set up on Cat Creek Road near Bowen. Officer Ryan Smith, Stanton Police Department, attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled. As a chase ensued reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The chase ended in Stanton on College Avenue when the gray Toyota lost control, striking a parked vehicle that was flipped over and through the front wall of the barbershop and attached apartment caving in the front portion of the business. The Toyota then struck the flower cart at Blessing Floral. Police arrived at the scene to find one Wayland Moland of Devon, Kentucky sitting outside the vehicle. Moland told police that the driver whose name he gave as Josh had fled the scene. Police later disclosed that Moland was the driver and the only occupant, he was transported to UK Hospital with a leg and head injury. Police are still investigating and a toxicology report has been ordered. Stanton fire directed traffic and managed the scene as College Ave was closed for a short time. No one was in the business or apartment at the time of the accident.