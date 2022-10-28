Oliver “Glenn” Smith 60 of Irvine passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born May 20, 1962 to Farris and Mary Smith. He was a plumber and a member of the Drip Rock Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother Mary Smith of McKee, two sons Daniel Smith of McKee, Donnie Smith and wife Phyllissa of Irvine, a daughter Donna Richardson and husband Greg of McKee, six grandchildren Hallie, Austin, Katareena, Dalton, Brynleigh, Brycen, a brother Anthony Smith and wife Karen of McKee, three sisters Mildred Richardson and husband Bill of Irvine, Jewell Isaacs and husband Lowell of McKee and Bonnie Wilson of McKee.

He was preceded in death by his father Farris Smith, three brothers Bruce Smith, Cleaborn Smith, Cecil Smith, and three sisters Bernice Smith, Deanna Smith and Porshia Smith.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Sparkman Cemetery with Bro. John VanWinkle officiating. Pallbearers were Austin Smith, Dalton Smith, Tim Osborne, Jeff Mason, Kenneth Townsend, and Charles Mason. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Connie Louise Patrick Hall, age 64, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born in Winchester, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Patrick and the late Betty Atchison Patrick. She was a court hearing officer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and she was a former member of the Kentucky Friends of the Bluegrass. Connie was also a former member of the Eastern Star and was a devoted and very loving grandmother to her grandson, Janson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Clayton “J.C.” Hall; one brother, Bill W. Patrick and one grandchild, Cameron Wayne McIntosh. She is survived by her daughter, Jincy (Brady Napier) Thorpe of Lexington; one grandson, Janson Patrick McIntosh; two nephews: Jake Patrick and Ian Thorpe and two nieces: Adria Crowe and Miranda (Mark) Nolan. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 2:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home as well. Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton at the conclusion of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc of Stanton.

Mary Tincher, 73,

of Clay City, departed this life Wednesday October 19, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky. She was born August 1, 1949 in Irvine to Oliver and Myrtie Tipton.

She is survived her Husband James Tincher; a son James Tincher, a daughter Peggy Strange, a brother Ray Tipton, three sisters, Maudie Crawford, Edith Estes, Ann Proffit and a grandchild.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Oliver and Myrtie Tipton and a son George Tincher. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City.

Wesley Edmonson, 74, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 21, 1948 in Irvine to Price and Dorothy Edmonson. He was a mason.

He is survived by his fiancée Francis Bishop, a son Wesley Edmonson JR, two daughters Melissa Collins, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother Floyd Edmonson.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Tina Henry and a brother Bidge Edmonson.

A graveside service was held at the Trent Cemetery Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Alvinith Stewart, 82, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born February 10, 1940, in Harlan, Kentucky to the late James Bruce and Arley Boyd Stewart. Stewart was raised in Slade and lived most of his life in Powell County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in

death by his brothers, Aulden Stewart and Aulment Stewart, and sisters, Jerelene Lacy and Janovua Chenault.

Alvinith is survived by his children, Melinda (Jon) Markle and Angela Lynn (Stacy) Howard; brother, Albergine (Helen) Stewart; sister-in-law, Vonnie Stewart; brother-in-law, Truman Chenault; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, Friday, September 30, at Betts & West Funeral Home.