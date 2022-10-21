Robert David Seale 65 of Stanton Departed this life Saturday October. 15, 2022 at his residents. He was born to Victor and Virginia Seale. He is survived by one son, Bobby Seale (Brooke) of Mt. Sterling, two daughters Chelsey Seale (Heather Waugh) of Clay City, Paula Inman (Josh) of Ohio, two Brothers Ray Seale of Clay City, Tony Seale of Jeffersonville Ky. He was proceeded in death by his Parents along with two brothers Ralph Seale, Lonnie Seale. One sister Eva Seale. Funeral service will be held 1pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Scott Yancy officiating. Friends may visit Tuesday from 11am till time of service. Burial will follow in the West Bend Cemetery. Grayson Funeral in Clay City is in charge of services.

Pearl Joyce “Punkin” Maxey, age 90, of Winchester, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late James Franklin Stone and the late Pearl Newell Stone. Pearl was a former employee of Old Colonial Paper Company.

Along with her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Esley Maxey, Jr.; one son, James J. Maxey; one brother, James Robert “Pike” Stone; three sisters: Mattie Mae Frazier, Frances Stone McVay and Juanita Brandenburg, and one grandson, Nicholas James Maxey.

Pearl is survived by one son, Gregory Lynn (Angel) Maxey of Mt. Sterling; one sister, Mary Poole of Winchester; one granddaughter, Ashley Michelle Maxey and two great-grandchildren: Cameron Maxey and Madison Lane Maxey. Pearl is also survived by her beloved dog, Max.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Carolyn Ann Landrum, 54, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born December 30, 1967 in Orlando, Florida to the late Rondal Chester and Mila Eve Helton King.

Survivors include, husband, Jimmy Campbell; daughters, Melissa Campbell and Samantha Taylor; sons, Josh Campbell and Jason Campbell; brothers, Butch King and Larry King; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Diane Renee Butcher and Patricia Wireman; brothers, James Dewey King and Rondal Chester King.

Visitation was on Tuesday, October 11, 5-9pm at the funeral home. Wells Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joey Dewayne Collins of Stanton, Kentucky, departed this life Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the age of 36 years, 8 months & 25 days. He was a son of the late Edward and Betty Elizabeth Hall Collins born in Martin, Floyd County, Kentucky on January 6, 1986.

He is survived by his companion, Lisa Combs of Stanton, Kentucky; four sons, Zachary Oliver Collins, Hunter Dewayne Collins, Mason Johnson, and Stephen Glover; five daughters, Starla Sue Jane Hicks, Sophia Cooper, Cheyenne Combs, Rebecca Jane Collins, Hayli Nevaeh Collins; one sister, Jennifer Rice of Stanton, Kentucky; his uncle, Duke Hall; and two aunts, Debbie Matheney and Shelia Campbell (Terry).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Betty Elizabeth Hall Collins. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Serving as pallbearers; Family & Friends.