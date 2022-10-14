By: Brandon Tipton

The first annual Clay City River Bottom Festival was held last Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9. The weather was cool, downright chilly on Saturday evening as the music played on, but it was hopefully the start of something grand.

Saturday’s entertainment consisted of the Miss Sunflower pageant followed by live music. 8 Daze Sober kicked off the music at 4:00 p. m. followed by Maddie Murray and Darren Wasson at 6:00, Jon Curtis at 8:00 and Chester Crabtree & Jackie Turner at 10:00 p. m. It was a cool, autumn night for a concert, but good music makes everything a little more bearable.

Sunday morning’s festivities started out with the Chili Cook-off. There were only two entrants, Powell County’s own Master Commissioner, Monica Lacy and Lynn Hughes After all was said and done the judges awarded first place to Lacy. The next event was the corn hole tournament. The sun was shining brightly and the air was warming as the teams limbered up for competition. Blue bags of corn floated back and forth between the boards. Ricky Arnett and Tim Lawson came out victorious despite some stiff competition with Bill Townsend and Logan Knox coming in second place. Finally their was the much awaited turkey calling contest. It was certainly a sight to see and a sound to be heard. It’s a thousand wonders that a flock of toms didn’t descend on the Clay City Park. Joe Hill of Washington, Ky took home first place in the open division with Matt Myers of Indiana and Daylan Lowry of Powell County taking home second and third places. In the Amateur Division, Daylan Lowry took home first place, followed by Sadie and Siler Martin of Montgomery County in second and third. In the Friction Division Joe Hill took home first place and Daylan Lowry came in second.

Unfortunately we have a pretty full paper this week, so we couldn’t share as many photos of the festival as we would have liked. Check out our Facebook page for more photos from the festival and pageant.