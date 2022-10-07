The Red River Gorge Discovery Zone (RRGDZ) popped up at the Powell County Extension office on Sunday, October 2nd to host Jason Lindsey aka “Mr. Science” of WKYT. Inquiring Explorers turned out to learn how to identify rocks, to learn about the rock strata in the Gorge, to learn how paper is made, to identify leaves, and more. Red River Gorge Discovery Zone (RRGDZ) is a pop-up discovery zone emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM), with activities for kids (of all ages) focused on the Red River Gorge, conservation, and local history.

When Mr. Science offered the opportunity to publicize RRGDZ on WKYT, the troops rallied. Close to twenty kids and adults visited the hastily prepared Zone held in Stanton. Mr. Science shot footage of the children participating in different activities. He also interviewed RRGDZ organizers. RRGDZ presented him with a Discovery Zone t-shirt, and he gifted RRGDZ with a nice selfie with volunteers and participants.

The paper activity (run by Jane Hayes of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and University of Kentucky (retired)) taught the children how paper is made, how paper is recycled, the importance of recycling, and how to age paper for crafts.

The rock identification activity (run by Judy Dourson of Dourson Biological Consulting and Kentucky Retired Teachers Association (KRTA)) allowed kids to identify rocks using the vinegar test, and to learn about the types of rocks and minerals found in the Gorge.

The leaf rubbing activity (run by Katie and Crystal Neal of Powell County Schools) taught the children about leaves in Kentucky while letting them color to their hearts’ content.

The food art activity (run by Suzy Brown of Powell County Library and KRTA and Lynne Stidham of Powell County Tourism and KRTA) was a sweet way to end the Zone. Pumpkin and leaf shaped cookies were available as well as a plethora of fall colors. The children had the chance to “paint” the cookies with icing – and eat the cookies too, of course. This activity also provided information on Dolly Parton’s Imagination library that is coming to Powell County. In order to see this come to fruition, the library needs to register as many children under the age of five as possible. To register your children, please go to imaginationlibrary.com, click on Check Availability, fill in the information, then click NEW PROGRAM ALERT, fill in the information, and you will be notified when the program is ready to go.

The Welcome table (run by Belinda Lynn (Toyota, retired) and Sandy Hall, DAR and KRTA) provided a RRGDZ passport showing all the events of the 2022 season. If children attend our events this season and bring their passports, we will stamp the passport each time. Children who attend at least five of the events will earn a prize at the end of the season. In addition, children were given activity cards for “do at home” STEAM activities, as well as activity books and pencils from Citizens Guaranty Bank.

Funded by a grant from TC Energy Foundation, the all-volunteer effort includes other organizations and team members not listed above: Rita Shepherd and Matt Combs (both of Powell County Tourism), Lynne Stidham (Powell County Tourism and KRTA), Stacy Stidham (TC Energy (retired)), Ann Smith (DAR and Red River Historical Society and Museum), Rachel Miller (DAR and Lee County Schools), Deana Brooks (Powell County Schools), Patty Gordon (DAR), Judith Wilson and Sharon Robinson (both with DAR), Bea Snowden (KRTA), Keith Caudill (TC Energy), Miranda Fallen, Monica Mynk (Montgomery County Schools), and Jason Vaughn (Powell Cooperative Extension Office). Stacy Stidham transported all accessories and led the set up and tear down, Greg Hayes assisted with set up. Organizations/individuals who donated or loaned items to assist the Discovery Zone include Beechfork Golf Club, Powell Cooperative Extension Office, Selina Howard, Troy Brooks, Delbert Brown, Ace Hardware of Stanton, Whitaker Bank, Chris Allen, Citizens Guaranty Bank, James Clark, Rogers Hardware, Stanton Parks and Rec Board, Powell County Schools, Soil Conservation Office, Red River Historical Society and Museum, Suzy Brown, Red River Valley Chapter of the DAR, Diane Mier, Hussam Nasir, Darren Wasson, and Stacy and Lynne Stidham. Father Al Fritsch of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, Appalachia Science in the Public Interest, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, and Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church (Stanton) was the inspiration for the Discovery Zone.

The Discovery Zone will pop-up next at Callie’s Campground in Bowen, Kentucky on October 29th for a Creepy Crawly Colorful Tasty Lyrical History Mystery. Check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rrgdiscoveryzone/ for our 2022 schedule and join us at the next event!