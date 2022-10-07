Elvin Catron 47 of Winchester passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 He was born December 5, 1974 to Harry Catron and Judy Barnett.

He is survived by his mother Judy Barnett, three sons Cody Sizemore and wife Casey, Brandon Sizemore, Shelby Tipton, a daughter Dakota Clark and husband Jason, five grandchildren and a sister Deanna Catron.

He was preceded in death by his father Harry Catron and two brothers Donnie and James Catron.

Funeral services were held at 1 PM Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Sammy Patrick officiating. Visitation was Monday from 11 AM till 1 PM. Burial was in the Rose Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Garry Lynn Hearne, age 79, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stanton, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Ira Davis “I.D.” Hearne and the late Vivian Larmer Walker Hearne. Garry, after graduating from Centre College, moved to New York City where he spent most of his adult life. He had worked for Time Magazine’s Editorial Staff for 25 years before returing home to Stanton.

Along with his parents, Garry was preceded in death by one brother Wayne Lee Hearne and one nephew Billy Jay Hearne. Garry is survived by one nephew, David Hondo (Kimberly) Hearne of Stanton, one sister-in-law Joyce Marie Martin Hearne of Stanton, two great nephews: Isaiah David “I.D.” Hearne and Casey Thomas (Shawna) Tarver and one great niece, Jaylee Marie Hearne.

Funeral services officiated by Brother Greg Webb were held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was held on Monday, October 3, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home as well. Burial was conducted at the Stanton Cemetery with the Stanton Christian Church Board servicing as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.