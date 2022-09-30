By: Lisa Johnson

On Sunday, September 25, Deputy Hunter Martin with the Powell County Sheriffs’ office performed a traffic stop at mile marker 34 on the Bert Combs Mountain Parkway in the eastbound lane. A subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of 47-year-old Stephanie Arnett of Lexington. According to police reports, Arnett was found to be in possession of narcotics and was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possibly fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and driving on a suspended license. Arnett is lodged in the Powell County Detention Center.