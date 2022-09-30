James E. Neal, Jr., known by many as “Junior”, passed away Tuesday September 20th, 2022, at the age of 55, surrounded by family and friends. Junior was born January 20th, 1967 in Stanton, Kentucky to James Elbert Neal and Katharyn Rogers Neal. He was a former Quality Control Inspector at NAACO,Manufacturing, Berea, KY.

Loving survivors include his daughters, Brittany Osborn (John) and Kamrie Neal (Eric Sparks); his first beloved grandchild, John Osborn V, as well as his siblings: Phyllis Grashel (David Stacey), Hartwell Neal (Edna), Kenneth Neal (Faye), Kathy Clemons (Darrell) and Eddie Neal, and numerous nieces and nephews, Uncle & Aunt Jimmie & Shirley Rogers(IN), Aunt Lynnette Rogers (FL), Aunt Darlene Coppens (CA), and a host of cousins.

Junior was especially blessed to have had Diana Molihan as his caregiver for the last 12 years. She was God-sent, for sure. Junior was an outdoor enthusiast, hiking, camping, and enjoyed working on cars or anything with a motor. Musically talented on acoustic and bass. He could often be found attending car shows, watching UK basketball with friends, or traveling as far down the trails of Red River Gorge as his wheelchair would allow. A loving father and grandfather, he will be missed by all who knew him.

Bonnie Jean Smith, wife of Richard “Ricky” Smith passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the age of 59. She was preceded in death by her parents, Talmage Faye Halsey and Lovetta Barnett Halsey. Bonnie was a proud Kentucky Colonel.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Smith; mother-in-law, Wilma Smith; best friends, Angie Little and Cynthia McDaniel; nephews, Andrew Craig Smith, Darrel (Morgan) Pelfrey, Brandon Pelfrey, and Aaron Martin; sister, Carolyn (Ray Rogers) Pelfrey; nieces, Kayla (Danny) Broughton and Sasha Martin; great-niece, Anjel Colton and Ameila Martin; sister-in-laws, Frances (Timmy) Martin and Linda Smith.

Visitation was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5-9. Funeral services were held Friday, September 23, 2023 at 12:00 pm with George Sparks officiating. Darrell Pelfrey, Brandon Pelfrey, Andrew Smith, Elbert Tipton, Jeff Hall, and Josh Baker will serve as Pallbearers. She was be buried in Helton Hill Cemetery in Stanton.

Betty Sparks, 75, of Clay City passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born August 18, 1947 in Lexington to Herschel and Carrie Couch.

She is survived by her husband Silas Sparks of Clay City, a son Carlos Thompson and his wife Renee of Shelbyville and a sister Mary Tackett of Georgetown.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herschel and Carrie Couch, a daughter Tracy Stdonn and a sister Patricia Butler.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 26, 2022 with Bro. Dale Payne officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Vickie Bush, 79, of Clay City passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Ridgeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Owingsville. She was born in Perry County July 10, 1943 to Greenberry and Melda Neace. She was a former employee of the Red River Dairy Freeze.

She is survived by a son Danny Bush and wife Delona, a daughter Melissa “Missy” Campbell and husband Dewy, daughter and law Vicky Bush, Five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two Brothers Roger Neace and wife Kay, Floyd Neace and two sisters Genva Ware and Nancy Bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents Greenberry and Melda Neace, her husband Matt Bush SR, a son Matt Bush JR, grandson Joseph Bush, three brothers Gurney Neace, Roscoe Neace, Garney Neace and a sister Dora Richardson.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 27, 2022 with Bro. Daniel Lykins officiating. Burial followed in the Strange Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Dalton Campbell, Jacob Bush, Gary Hollon, Jesse Neace, Josh Neace and Noah Bush. Honorary pallbearers were Clay and Delta Campbell and Hospice East Staff. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Mary “Margaret” Franks 57 of Rogers passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born in Campton January 25, 1965 to Jack and Marie Brashears. She was a Residential Aid. She is survived by her husband James Franks, two sons James Franks, Randy Franks, two daughters Chevelle Snowden and husband Robert, Jennifer Adkins, four grandchildren Raeleigh, Aiden, James, Chloe, two Sisters Betty Caldwell, Donna Sparks and two brothers Kenny Brashears and Corbit Brashears. She was preceded in death by her parent James and Marie Brashears, a brother Robert Brashears and a sister Anna May Taulbee. Funeral services were held Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Sister Norma Seabolt officiating. Burial followed in the Brashears Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.