By: Brandon Tipton

Norma Lowe is 82 years old. She graduated from Powell County High School in 1958. She has lived in Powell County most of her life and has called Stanton home for the past thirty years. She has three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. All in all it’s an equation for a life well lived, but Norma has a little secret. Norma is Pinky the Clown!

Pinky marched in the Fair Day parade thirty years ago and had a great time. Recently, she wanted to relive those good old days. Despite a recent illness, Norma decided to brush off her rose colored togs and hit the streets again as Pinky. During Friday’s parade, Pinky rode along the parade route handing out bags of candy complete with handwritten cards. The cards were shaped like hearts and bore the uplifting message, “Smile, God loves you.” Norma is an inspiration to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She stands as reminder to us all that you’re never too old to clown around.