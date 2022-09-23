Ronnie (Darrell) Estes passed away Wednesday September 7th at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Clark Co. August 21, 1966 to Dewie and Mildred Estes. Ronnie was a cook at the 96 Truck Stop in Clark Co.

He is survived, his mother Mildred Estes, one sister Wilma Woosley, 5 bothers Hubert Estes, Bufford Estes, Cecil Estes, Clayton Estes, Virgil Estes.

Mr. Estes was proceeded in death by his father Dewie Estes, and one brother Gary Estes.

Funeral services were held Friday September 9, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro Sammy Patrick officiating. Burial followed in the Beatty Place Cemetery in Lee County. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of the services.

Maudie Jones, 67, of Mt. Sterling, passed away at her residence Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born in Germantown, Ohio August 31, 1955 to Bryce and Elizabeth Howard. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband Jackie Jones, Jr.; three sons, Mike Spencer, Jimmy Spencer and Bill Spencer; a daughter Jessica Groen, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a sister Stella Curtis.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bryce and Elizabeth Howard; two brothers, Bryce Howard JR and Robert Howard and a sister Mary Howard.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Donald Hale officiating.

Burial was in the Donnie Randall Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Stanton. In Lieu of flowers family ask donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral cost. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge of services.

Tony Knox, 53, of Clay City, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born in Mt. Sterling August 24, 1969 to Johnny and Brenda Knox. He worked in auto restoration.

He is survived by two sons, Dustin Knox (Kassi) and Gary Brown, a daughter Destani Knox (AJ), eleven grandchildren, Devon, Kynzi, Kash, Logan, Kali, Gatlin, Tanner, Sophia, Mason, Colton, Garrison and a sister Ashley Knox. He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Brenda Knox. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Billy Dunn of Clay City passed away Sunday September 11, 2022 at his residents. Billy was born in Date City Florida on August 30, 1975 to Roy and Betty Lou Dunn. He was a carpenter by trade.

He is survived by his mother Betty Lou Larsen, one son Austin Hazen, one brother Roy Dunn Jr, for sisters Carmie Crist, Michelle Dunn, Tina Bourget, Maryetta Spinkerman, one very special cousin Bobbie Strange.

He was proceeded in death by his father Roy Dunn Sr. one sister Tonya Dunn.

Funeral service were held Friday September 17, 2022 at Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Burial followed in the Stokley – Dunn Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Dennis “Red” Campbell, 88, of Irvine, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Irvine Nursing Home. He was born April 25, 1934 in Irvine to Willie and Laura Campbell. He was a sawmill operator and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine Campbell, two sons, two daughters, four grandchildren Ethan Jordan, Chris Sons, Jennifer Sons Richardson, Brittany Hunt, Cindy Mills and thirteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Laura Campbell and a son Charles “Spud” Abney.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Morgan Larry Daniels, 80, widower of Dottie Daniels, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born June 30, 1942 in Stanton, Kentucky to the late Floyd and Emma Crowe Daniels. He was a Navy Veteran.

Survivors include, daughter, Renee Daniels Campbell; sons, Curt (Jeannie Rison) Daniels and Andy (Karen) Daniels; brother, Bob (Betty) Daniels; grandchildren, Megan Daniels Wells (Paul), Derrick Denniston, Morgan Daniels, Brandy Flowers, and Lexi Adams; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Wells, Jace Wells, Lucy Wells, Grayson Sebastian; and Isabella Waylon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Dottie Daniels. Services where held Tuesday, September 20, at Wells Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Burial was in Faulkner Cemetery with military honors.