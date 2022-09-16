Charles Wayne Smallwood, age 72, was carried by the angels to his heavenly reward on Friday, September 10, 2022 at his Mt. Sterling, Kentucky home. He was born November 20, 1949 in Mt. Sterling to the late James Monroe (J.M.) and Loreba Rogers Smallwood of Rosslyn, Kentucky. He was loved for his deep faith, biblical knowledge, true grit, playful sense of humor, and generous distribution of peanut butter roll. Sometimes his children teasingly called him “Quinn”. He was a 1967 graduate of Powell County High School and a 1971 graduate of Morehead State University, with a degree in Agribusiness. His passion was farming until his health would no longer allow. He retired as a factory employee from Rockwell International and was a dedicated Christian family man who served as a deacon at Stanton church of Christ and Queen Street church of Christ, an elder at Fairfax church of Christ in Winchester, and an elder at Rolling Hills church of Christ in Mt. Sterling for 10 years. His wish would be for all of his family and friends to be saved. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Lacy Smallwood; two daughters: Monica (Lane) Mynk of Winchester, and Micki (Joseph) Clark of Madisonville; one son, Nicolas (Lindsay) Smallwood of Richmond and one brother, Dennis (Mary) Gene Smallwood of Haverhill, MA. Charles was a beloved Papaw Charlie to seven grandchildren: Matthew and Dana Mynk and Austin Rice of Winchester; Cameron, Colton, and Carson Clark of Madisonville and Lucy Smallwood of Richmond. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 PM on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rolling Hills church of Christ, 125 Rolling Hills Drive, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. The funeral will be at 11:00 A.M. at Rolling Hills church of Christ and will be officiated by Dan Murphy. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery with Cameron Clark, Colton Clark, Joseph Clark, Lane Mynk, Nicholas Smallwood, Matthew Mynk, Austin Rice and Darrell Lacy serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rosslyn Friends, his first cousins, and those who served as an elder with him. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rolling Hills church of Christ with “Churches of Christ Disaster Relief” noted on the check. Hearne Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Mary Etta Crabtree, 75, widow of Lewis Talmadge Crabtree, passed away at her home in Stanton, KY on Thursday, September 8, 2022 following a long illness. She was born on May 24, 1947, the daughter of the late Jess & Hazel Allen Sons.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: sons James Lewis Crabtree, Timothy Dean Crabtree, & Talmadge Gerald Crabtree; brothers Butch Sons & David Sons; sisters Rita Greene & Juanita Correll; and grandson Lucas Crabtree.

Survivors include: sons Paul Edgar Crabtree & Brian Clay Crabtree; sister Rosie (Tom) Southerland; grandchildren Owen (Autumn) Knox, Adam Crabtree, Amanda (Anthony) Rice, Sarah (Justin) Pasley, Jerrica Crabtree (Brandon Everman), Amanda (Benny) Conrad, Ryan (Haleigh) Segress, Kylah Crabtree (Benjamin Sheehan), Jeremy Crabtree, Ashley Crabtree (Daryl Jones), Timara Crabtree, & Eliza Crabtree; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted at 2:00PM Wednesday, September 14 at Wells Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation was held Wednesday, beginning at 10:00AM for family & 11:00AM for friends. Burial followed the funeral at the Crabtree Cemetery on North Fork Road in Stanton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Wells Funeral Home to cover the funeral expenses.

Shirley Dean Moore, 52, son of Shirley and Alma Moore, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born August 5, 1970 in Lexington to Shirley and Alma Wells Moore.

Survivors include, parents, Shirley and Alma Moore; son, Jordan Dean Moore; sisters, Sonja Stone and Khristen Rogers; grandchildren, Gable Moore and Audy Moore; and nephew, Jamie Stone. Services were held on Tuesday, September 6, 2:00PM Kennon Cemetery.

Shelby Gene Overbee, age 85, husband of Helen Joyce Rogers Overbee of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 on the Mountain Parkway in Clark County. Born in Jackson, Kentucky he was the son of the late George and Ida Watkins Overbee. Shelby was a former carpenter with Danville Acoustical Company and a member of the Morris Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He loved laughing, playing jokes and was loved and respected by everyone that knew him. He loved his family very much and his main focus was his faithfulness to God. Shelby loved being around animals and he was known for being a great fisherman.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his two brothers: Ollie Overbee and J.D. Overbee; five sisters: Gladys Haddix, Janlee Graham, Mary Combs, Gertrude Combs and Dorothy Scott and one grandchild, Jamie Miller.

Along with his wife he is survived by his four daughters, Debbie Cummins of Mt. Sterling, Sheila (Frank) Sama of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Shelda Watts of Stanton and Sereace Covey of Stanton; five stepsons: Greg Haddix of Middletown, Ohio, Barry (Winna) Bryant of Clay City, Darryl (Tina) Bryant of Independence, Keith Bates of Stanton and Marty (Sarah) Bates of Erlanger; ten grandchildren: Dustin Miller, Jason Sama, Justin Sama, Marie Edwards, Laura Watts, Daniel Watts, Jonathan Covey, Gregory Haddix, Jennifer Singer and Jeremy Haddix and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Nicholas Wright were held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, September 9, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was held also on Friday from 5:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery at a later date with Dustin Miller, Jason Sama, Justin Sama, Daniel Watts, Jonathan Covey and Drew Edwards serving as pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Harold Wayne Smith, 63, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home. He was born December 20, 1958 in Kansas to the late Clarence and Nettie Watson Smith.

Survivors include, daughter, Kimberly (Rollie Carpenter) Smith; step-sons, Matthew Vires and David Vires; brother, Mark Shannon (Kim) Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson, Sophia Carpenter, and Rollie J.M. Carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clarence Steven Smith, and sister, Mary Ann Smith. Services were held on Saturday, September 10, 11:00AM Wells Funeral Home.

Visitation Friday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Cobb Hill Cemetery with Rollie Carpenter, John Watson, John Watson Jr., Greg Watson, Matthew Vires, and David Vires. Honorary pallbearers, Jeff Titus.