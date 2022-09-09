Michele “Shelly” Marie Oertli, 68, wife of Bruce Oertli, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her home. She was born April 3, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to the late Warren Eugene and Patricia Halker Ritchie.

Survivors include, husband, Bruce Oertli; sons, Seth Turner and Lucas Turner; daughter Jessica Campbell; step-son, Cody Oertli; step-daughter, Heather Lovett; brother, Tom Ritchie; sister, Lynette Barry; 15 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Terry Ritchie. Celebration of life was held on Thursday, September 1, 6:00PM Middlefork Fire Department.

Judy Kay Anderson, 55, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington from Cancer. She was born November 8, 1966 in Ohio to the late Floyd and Rebecca Jane Burkett Baker.

Survivors include, daughter, Christy (Mike) Gabbard; son, Gary Wayne Fouch; brothers, Floyd David (Michelle) Baker, Donald Joseph (Pam) Baker, and James Edward (Ida) Baker; sister, Rebecca June (Josh) Davis; grandchildren, Morgan Raylee Gabbard, Christopher Michael Gabbard, and William Payton Gabbard; great-granddaughter, Charlee Willow Rose Gabbard and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Lee Baker. Services were held on Friday, September 2, 1:00PM Wells Funeral Home.