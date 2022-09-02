By: Lisa Johnson

On May 24, 2022, a mass shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers, and wounded seventeen others. Forever changing this community and the families involved. This tragedy is something no town or community can prepare for. But there are some that have and continue to do so.

On August 1, 2022, House Bill 63 went into effect statewide in Kentucky. If you aren’t familiar with Bill 63, it simply states that Kentucky schools are to require the assignment of school resource officers to schools by August 1. This law was created to insure that each school has a Resource School Officer on-site in case there is any potential danger or threat to any students or staff on campus.

The world is a scary place right now, and after keeping our children home for nearly two years during the pandemic, solely to keep them safe, being told that we now have to send them back out to face unknown danger seems like a tough decision.

But there is a bright light in all of this, Powell Co. has been taking these measures since 2019. Each morning, before students arrive, SR Officers are on campus, assessing and monitoring. As the students make their way to classes and settle in for the start of their day these officers check and make sure doors are secure. These officers, who are required to complete additional SR training, work with staff and administration to make sure they have a plan for any and all types of emergency. Whether the threat is a man-made or a natural disaster. Officers are responsible for all five campuses, three elementary schools and the middle and high school.

I was fortunate enough to spend some time this morning with Officers Phillip Frazier and Detective Billy Rice, to get a better picture of what this means to our community, it was made clear that Stanton City Police Department, lead by Chief Grant Faulkner and Mayor Dale Allen have made this their number one priority, they want the students to feel safe, they want the staff to feel safe, and they want the parents and families to know that there are on site, not a phone call away, no hesitation. They know these children, their kids have been in these same halls and classrooms, and that’s just how small towns work.

Officer Frazier, who brings over 20 years of law enforcement service to Stanton PD, says “This is my number one priority, to make sure everyone is safe”.

Powell County has shown that they are ahead of the curve, securing that students and staff’s safety are a priority every day.