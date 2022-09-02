Minnie Dee Setters, 95, of Mt. Sterling passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Winsor Care Nursing Center. She was born March 25, 1927 in Mt. Sterling to Dee and Minnie Lee Horseman. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. She is survived by three sons James Setters and wife Shirley of Mt. Sterling, Tommy Setters and wife Jennifer of Mt. Sterling, Barry Setters of Mt. Sterling and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Burial will be held in the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge.

Donna Meade, 68, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born March 7, 1954 in Harlan, KY to Hubert and Una Meade. She was a homemaker. She is survived by two sons Roger Stewart of Mt. Sterling, John Hurst of Richmond, a daughter Melissa Hidalgo and husband Edi of Mt. Sterling, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two brothers Kenneth Meade and wife Joann of Winchester, David Meade and wife Sue of Lexington, three sisters Virginia Holland and husband Kenneth of Lexington, Catherine Seiring and husband Stanley of Lexington and Deborah Hunt and husband John of Jeffersonville. She was preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Una Meade and a sister Dehronda Himes. Funeral services were held at 1 PM Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro Steve McGuire and Bro. Roger McGuire officiating. Friends visited Thursday from 11AM till 1PM. Burial was in the McGuire Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Naomi Elizabeth Profitt, age 77, wife of Arlie James Profitt passed away at her home on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Norman Douglas Sparks and the late Virginia Stratton Sparks. Naomi worked in several positions in her lifetime being a deli manager at Food Town, working for Tie the Knot Bridal Shop, Pendleton’s Florist, served in housekeeping at Clark Regional Hospital and from time to time cleaning individual’s homes. She was an avid church attender and loved singing in church and also playing the piano and guitar. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Paul Sparks and David Sparks. Along with her husband she is survived by one son, Ray Profitt of Clay City, one brother, Silas (Betty) Sparks of Clay City; one sister Mary (Rodney) Crowe of Stanton; two grandchildren: Ashley (Scott) Profitt and Brandon Profitt; three great grandchildren: Lincoln Harrison, Jaxson Harrison and Gabriel Harrison and step grand daughter: Michelle Tipton, Sabrina Harrison and Summer Harrison. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Dale Payne and Bro. Sammy Faulkner will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton. Visitation was held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home as well. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Scott Harrison, Josh Sparks, Dwight Trent, Seth Trent, Tanner Rogers, David Crowe, Carlos Thompson and Dustin McClure serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Profitt, Matthew Creech and all of her extended church family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Annette Bowen Billings, age 98 of Stanton, Ky, passed peacefully from this life unto her eternal home in Heaven on August 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Annette was born on August 2, 1924 to Russell and Emma Jane Bowen in Lee County Kentucky. Annette grew up in Lee and Powell counties and graduated from Powell County High School in 1940. After graduation, Annette went to work for Wright-Patterson Airforce Base in Dayton, Ohio in the Document Management Office. Soon after employment, Annette was promoted to Office Manager. George W. “Cappie” Billings, Jr. and Annette were married on January 20, 1945. Annette moved to Long Beach, California, and lived there while Cappie’s ship was stationed on the west coast. Once Cappie’s tour of duty in the Navy was complete, they returned to Stanton, KY and she resided there for over 72 years. Annette and Cappie had three children, Russell Burton “Rusty”, George Stephen “Steve”, and Sheila Anne “Anne.” Annette made a profession of faith and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at a young age and faithfully served at Stanton Baptist Church for over 65 years teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and serving on various church committees. She was also active in the community and was a member of the Powell County Homemakers Club and the Powell County Women’s Club. Annette served as Powell County Deputy County Court Clerk for three terms and was the editor of the Powell County Herald. Annette is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Emma Jane Hobbs Bowen, her husband, and one son, Rusty Billings. Annette was also preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters: Warren Bowen, Jeckyl Bowen Spencer, Forrest Bowen, Garrett Bowen, Kenneth Bowen, James Bowen, Lois Jean Bowen Rogers, Russell Bowen, Jr., and Yvonne Bowen. Annette is survived by two children: Steve (Claudeen) Billings, of Winchester, and Anne (Chuck) Burgess of Midway; two grandchildren: Brian (Carmen) Billings of Lexington, and Sarah (Victor) Lee of Danville; three great-grandchildren: Brook (Josh) Depp of Louisville, Bo Billings of Lexington and Betsy Billings, Lexington. Annette also leaves behind two very special companions, Izzy and Buddy. Private service will be held at Hearne Funeral Home. Burial will be conducted at the Stanton Cemetery with John Bowen, Phillip Bowen, J.L. Bowen, Randy Bowen, Kenny Bowen, John P. Bowen, Craig Friel, Eric Cassidy, and Jonathon Skidmore serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Teresa Kinser, Debbie Gross, Darlene Watson, Scott Bowen, Kevin Bowen, Gary Bowen, Randy Bowen, Ruth Billings, Casey Billings, Dallas Pelfrey, David McIntosh, Miriam Smallwood, Phyllis Faulkner, Terry Martin, Sharon Mallory, Anna Rose Morehead, Rose Smith current and former employees and residents of Dominion Senior Living in Frankfort, employees of The Breckinridge, and Bluegrass Care Navigators. Annette will be laid to rest in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan’s Purse, Alzheimer’s Association, or Life House for Animals in Frankfort. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Montford “Bud” Powell Sr. of Clay City husband of Patsy Watson Powell passed away Wednesday August 24, 2022 at his residents with his loving family by his side. He was born in Stanton December 13, 1941 to Everett and Sylvia Powell. Bud was very active in his community serving as a special Police Deputy, Clay City Fire Dept., a Kentucky Colonel, and was a member of the First Church of God. He is survived by his Wife of 57 years Patsy Watson Powell, two sons Montford Powell JR and his wife Vivian of Clay City, Jesse Powell of Clay City, a daughter Sharon Lockard of Stanton, nine grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a sister Geraldine Toney of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Sylvia Powell, eight brothers Ernest, Lonnie, Marshall, Denzil, Delmus, Elmer, Everett JR and MC Powell, five sisters Tersie Willoughby, Alba Wilhoit, Faye Goodwin, Marettia Briniger and Yavonne Stone. Funeral services will be held 1PM Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. James Combs officiating. Friends visited Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6 PM till 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial was in the West Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers Aaron Chadwick, Derrick Fletcher, BJ Hood, Jordan Powell, Montford Powell JR, Jesse Powell. Honorary pallbearers Powell County Sheriff’s Office, Clay City Fire Department and the Kentucky Colonels. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Elwood “Can Man” Fugate 85 of Clay City passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 1, 1947 to the late Jerry and Edna (Parks) Fugate. He was a Veteran of the United State Army and a member of the Stanton Baptist Church. Elwood was a huge NASCAR fan and built and raced late model race cars, he also loved Preston Court Days and was a big U K fan. He is survived by his caregiver Jean Barnett, two sons Walter Fugate, Gary Fugate, a stepson Ricky Hibbs, two stepdaughters Judy Hibbs, Missy Faw, three grandchildren Travis Fugate, Eldoria Fugate, Farrell Fugate, and three step grandchildren Latosha Sexton, Richard Hibbs III, Trevor Faw, four brother’s Willie Fugate, Wardie Fugate, Vernon Fugate, Donald Fugate, three sister’s Dora McIntosh, Cassie Banks and Easter Mercer. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Edna (Parks) Fugate and four brother’s James, Irvine, Frank and Roy Fugate. Funeral services were held 11 AM Friday, August 26, 2022, with visitation before the service at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Trevor Faw officiating. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services

Mildred Tolson Allen, 96 , of Stanton, KY departed this life for her Heavenly home on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 30, 1925 in Campton, KY. She was preceded in death by the love of her life James E. “Jimmy” Allen, Jr. and the two started the first Drugstore in Powell County fittingly known as Powell County Drugs later becoming Allen Drugs. From the start of Allen Drugs, they would see three of their children become pharmacists with one continuing to become a medical doctor. She always supported her husband in his many business adventures through life which also include Allen Acres subdivision where she lived out her last years. She would be the first to tell anyone that Powell County was their home and the love they both had for our community was unwavering. Prior to her failing health she was always up and ready to visit with her friends and family at Vaughn’s Mill First Church of God where she worshiped for years. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents: Lula and Leonard Tolson, one son William Edwin Allen, Five sisters Blanch, Bertha, Anna, Helen and Myrtle. Daughter-in-laws: Carol Allen and Lynda Allen, granddaughters Jamie Lee Alexander and Jackie Ann Allen. Grandson: James Anthony Allen. She is survived by sons Jack E. Allen, Louisville, Michael R. (Dana) Allen, Stanton, James E. Allen III, Tampa, Florida, and one daughter: Brenda Gail (John) Brewer, Stanton. One sister, Faye (Larry) Richardson. Grandchildren : Brian (Lora) Allen, Chris Allen, John C. (Jill) Brewer II, Stephen K. (Michelle) Brewer, Jason Creech, April (Scott) Shupert, Amanda (Rick) Long, Deanna (Sean) Demma, and Alicia (John) Bowman, great grandchildren : Abigail Lee Alexander, Grant James Allen, Brandon Allen, Emily Allen, Rachel Allen, Jake Bowman, Robert Shupert, Rachel (Colin) Dunn, Seth Long, Sydney (Austin) Brinckmann, Kaitlyn (Andrew) Herring, Aidan James Brewer and John Alan Brewer, great-great grandchildren : Addison Brinckmann, Cohen Herring and Noah Herring .She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and friends to mourn her passing. Graveside services were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Morris Creek Church of God Tabernacle.