Alethea Renae King passed away August 21, 2022 at the age of 35. She is survived by her father, Kenneth Wayne Wireman; Companion, Daniel Slusher; Son, Daniel Slusher Jr.; Daughter, Summer Slusher; Brothers Kenneth Wayne Wireman Jr. and Robert Olinger; and Sisters, Shannon Curtis, Vanessa McIntosh, Jennifer Weir, and Stephanie Whitt. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 6-9 pm. Services will be Thursday. August 25 at 1:00 pm with Warren Rogers officiating. Pallbearers include Kenneth Wireman Jr, Nicholas Wireman, Chris Wireman, Wesley King, Josh Witt, Anthony Denniston, Dalton Plank, and Robert Olinger. Alethea King will be buried in Napier Cemetery in Stanton following her services.

Mary Elizabeth Hampton Baldock, 56, beloved wife of Steven Hugh Baldock, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born 1965 in Winchester to the late Lawrence Hampton and Martha Hampton Roundtree. Mary was a 1983 graduate from Powell County High School, where she was active in the band, and was the captain of her cheerleading squad. She also was a University of Kentucky graduate where she earned her bachelor and masters of education, and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Mary began her teaching career at Powell County High school where she taught math. She was an academic sponsor, cheerleading coach, and sponsor of the National Honors Society. Mary taught in Powell County until 2001 where she moved to Spencer County. She then began teaching at Spencer County High School where she taught until her illness began. Mary was the chair of the math department, National Honor Society sponsor, national board certified teacher, and a Kentucky Colonel. She was an adjunct professor for Campbellsville University where she started a dual credit college algebra program for the students of SCHS. Mary always cared about helping others, she often did community service with her husband, and her favorite hobby was tutoring students one on one where she not only helped with their math but encouraged them to achieve their goals. She was an avid UK fan, she and Steve always enjoyed cheering on their wildcats attending all the football games and watching basketball games from home. Mary was always happy she married a Kentucky letterman from her alma mater. Mary was best known for her smile. She always thought she could change the world with her smile. Her infectious happiness made everyone around her feel her love. She had a thankful heart always stating she had a wonderful marriage and a good life.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Steve Baldock; mother, Martha Hampton Roundtree; sister, Mona (Dorsey) Hall; and many other family members and friends.

Services Saturday, August 27, 1:00PM Wells Funeral Home, 777 West College Ave., Stanton. Visitation Friday 5-8pm and Saturday 10am-1pm at the funeral home. Mary wanted to send a special thank you to the Spencer County High School bear family for helping her achieve her bucket list of dreams in the last phase of her life.

Mr. Eugene Rice, 58, of Clay City, KY passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was born October 17, 1963 in Kassel, Germany to Walter & Marianne Helten Rice. He was a member of the Black Belt Hall of Fame.

In addition to his parents, Eugene is survived by his son Cody Rice.

Funeral services were held at Wells Funeral Home (formerly Davis & Davis Funeral Home) in Stanton, KY on Saturday, August 20th at 1PM. Bro. M.C. Rice will officiated. Visitation was also held Saturday, beginning at 10AM for family and 11AM for friends.

Burial will follow the funeral at Elkin Cemetery in Clay City.