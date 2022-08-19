By: Brandon Tipton

Kandie J. Halsey, Clay City’s newly appointed Park’s Director has been hard at work. Not only has Halsey been busy planning the city’s annual Ice Cream Social to be held September 23 from six to ten p. m., she has also set about orchestrating a new festival to be held in Clay City. The River Bottom Festival is scheduled for October 8 and 9 and will be held at the Clay City Park. The River Bottom festival will feature a Miss Sunflower Pageant a Tiny Miss Sunflower Division (0-35 months), a Little Miss Sunflower Division (ages 3-6), a Junior Preteen Miss Sunflower Division (ages 7-9), a Preteen Miss Sunflower Division (Ages 10-12), a Junior Miss Sunflower division (ages 13-15) and finally Miss Sunflower (ages 16-19).

The festival will also feature live music beginning at 4:00 p. m. 8 Daze Sober will kick off the music, followed by Darren Wasson & Maddie Murray, John Curtis and band will take the stage at 8:00 p. m., Chester Crabtree and Jackie Turner are set to close out the evening’s entertainment by 11:00 p.m. The City is planning on serving beer at the even on Saturday. The beer garden will be manned by some familiar faces from city hall. Don’t worry about a rowdy crowd, the ladies have received special training and certification to gauge intoxication and cut off those who try to imbibe too much for their own good.

A whole slate of family friendly events have been set up for Sunday. There will be a talent show beginning at 11:00 a. m., $10 entry fee. A chili cook-off will be held at 2:00 p. m. There will be a Turkey Call Contest at 2:30 p. m., $10:00 entry fee. Finally a corn hole tournament will round out the day beginning at 3:00 p. m., $20 per team or $10 per person.

Mayor Carmichael asked Halsey to come up with a new festival, after only a month on the job she has delivered. As with any new venture there will be some bugs to be worked out, mistakes to be made, lessons to be learned, but with a little patience and a lot of hard work the River Bottom Festival could draw people from all over the state, maybe even the country. Who knows? Maybe next year big name turkey callers could swarm to our little city to take on Powell County’s finest.