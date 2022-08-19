Laura Faye Means, 84, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 in Clay City, Kentucky. She was born December 25, 1937 in Estill County, Kentucky to the late Sam Todd Snowden and Rosa Belle Crowe Snowden.

Survivors include, son, Herbert Harold Means; daughters, Pamula (Roger) Hollon, Delilah (Darrel) King, Vickie Gail Lettis, and Rhonda Louise Means, as well has 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Harold; son, James Alvin Means; daughter, Marcia Lynne Buckland; and grandchildren, James Michael Todd Means and Brian Scott Buckland.

Visitation was held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 6 pm, with services Sunday, August 14, 2022 with James Stewart officiating and grandsons Michael Means, Brandon Means, Ryan Means, Jeffrey Robinson, Christopher Robinson, and James Todd serving as pallbearers; Charles Vancleve, Jamie Buckland and Kayla Harvey serving as honorary pallbearers. She was buried in Means Brooks Cemetery in Estill County, Kentucky.

Jonnie Pope Southworth, 84, widow of Donald Wayne Southworth, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Pine Ridge, Kentucky. She was born January 2, 1938 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late John H. and Synthia Pruitt Vaughnn.

Survivors include, sons, Donald Southworth, Chris (Sylvia) Southworth, Tim (Heather) Southworth, Charlie (Jenny) Southworth, Sedge (Laura) Southworth, and Forest (Lauren) Southworth; daughter, Joni (Lou) Southworth, Sheri (Jim) Hammond, Scharme (Mark) Neal, Julie Southworth, and Tammy (Tim) Southworth; sister, Ann Mason; 15 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, parents, and sister, Mary Hudson.

Services were held on Wednesday, August 10, 3:00PM with visitation after 1:00PM. Burial was in the Viney Fork Cemetery, Speedwell.

Catina Napier 49 of Clay City passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born May 16, 1973 to Linda McIntosh. She was a nurse.

She is survived by her father Cecil Hisle of Clay City, her husband Arthur Napier of Clay City, a son Isaiah Hill of Clay City, two daughters Sarah Hartmann and her husband John of Charleston, South Carolina, Destiny Hall and husband Cody of Clay City, four grandchildren, a brother Wayne Bowling and wife Betty of Winchester and a sister Sheila Akers of Winchester.

She was preceded in death by her mother Linda Hisle.

Funeral services were held at 1 PM Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Peter Stephens officiating. Friends visited on Friday from 11 AM till 1 PM. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Denzel Hurt, husband of Patsy Ann Rogers Hurt, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the age of 80. He was born August 12, 1941 in Campton, Kentucky to Charlie and Lena Clint Hurt.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ann Hurt; Sons, Wendall and Paul Hurt; Daughters, Mary Ann Beasley and Linda Yeary; Brothers, Willie, Sherman, Charlie, Bill, and Bob Hurt; Eight grandchildren and numerous Great-Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lena Clint Hurt and his siblings Clarence, Herman, Reed, Arlie, Louril, Eunice, and Ann.

The funeral services for Mr. Hurt were held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Visitation was Sunday from 11:00 to 2:00.

Phyllis Hughes 74 of Clay City passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 25, 1948 in Stanton to Floyd and Lillie Lawson.

She is survived by her husband Aaron Hughes of Clay City, a son Jeff Hughes and his wife Shirlene of Clay City, a daughter Lisa Perry and husband Norman of Winchester, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, three brothers Mark Lawson and wife Earlena of Clay City, Chester Lawson and wife April of Stanton, Jimmy Lawson and wife Cheyenne of Clay City, two sisters Bonnie Stacy of Ohio and Carlena Hall and husband Charles of Stanton.

She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Lillie Lawson, a grandson Mason Pence and a sister Gladys Smith.

Funeral services were held at 11 AM Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Bill Henderson officiating. Friends visited on Wednesday from 5 PM till 7 PM. Burial was in the Stone Gate Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

George Elof Brewer, age 68, husband of Louise Brewer of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bethany, Kentucky to the late Letcher Brewer and Carrie Hatton Brewer and he was a construction worker.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Brewer and Porter Brewer and by three sisters, Minnie Bell Smith, Maudie Farmer and Louise Leach.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Spencer Brewer; one son, Joshua (Hannah) Brewer; one daughter, Carrie Jean Brewer; three brothers, Paul Brewer. Kenny Brewer and Pearl Brewer; two sisters, Brenda Farmer and Norma Briscoe along with three grandchildren, Logan Amburgey, Grayson James Brewer and Adalynn Marie Brewer.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky.

Rondal Winslow Davis, age 72, husband of Dianna Davis, passed away August 12, 2022 at his residence in Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky he was the son of the late Harry Roger Davis and Lillie Grace Ballard Davis. Rondal was a certified school bus driver trainer and served the citizens of Powell County for 46 years as a school bus driver for the Powell County Board of Education. He received for his service as a bus driver from the Transportation Association of Kentucky the Lifetime Service Award. Rondal was a lifelong farmer as well and was a Kentucky Colonel. He attended Never Ending Grace Community Church and was raised going to church with his parents at the Hardwicks Creek United Methodist Church. Rondal was an outstanding athlete and was selected during his high school basketball career Kentucky State All State Honorable Mention from 1965 through 1967. He went on to coach the Powell County Middle School Girls Basketball team for three years leading them to their first winning season in school history and coached for 17 years in the Powell County Little League system for the Clay City Indians were his teams won the championship 11 times. He was inducted into the Powell County Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the Powell County High School Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. Rondal also lead the ASC program and the FFA at the Powell County High School.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by great granddaughter, Madelynn Mae Robertson, great nephew, Dexter Anderson and special cousin, Larry “Buck” Bush.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna Ashley Davis; three daughters, Ronna (Stephen) Donithan, Leslie (Tony) Wright and Valeria Jones; one special sister, Phyllis Jo Anderson; 10 grandchildren, Nikki (Josh) Weaver, Trinity Romans, Cierra (Quintin) Robertson, Dawson Wright, Josh Jones, Braedon Jones, Kylee Jones, Lauren Donithan, Livia Donithan and Isaiah Donithan; four great grandchildren, Willow Kate Spencer, Traeger Dean Weaver, Treyton Winslow Weaver and Preston Walker Robertson; special nieces, Donna Wafford and Missy Collins; and special nephew, Daryl Winslow Anderson.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Stephen Donithan with eulogy by Monroe Jones were held Monday, August 15, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was on Sunday from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Burial was in Vaughns Mill Cemetery with Birddog Willoughby, Steve Ginter, Daryl Anderson, Chad Bush, Curtis Roe, Craig Ramsey and Keith Hall serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Bill and Debbie Bush, Sue and Gayle McKinney. Jim and Janet Frazier, Mike Frazier, Phillip and Janet Davis, Dustin Parks, James Holder and Jerry Hale. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.