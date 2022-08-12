By: Brandon Tipton

It’s a festive season here in Powell County. Last weekend was the Corn Festival in Stanton and despite some rain and soggy ground it appears to have gone well. But the Corn Festival just marks the beginning of a busy time. The Natural Bridge Artisan Festival is coming up here soon. You can read more about it on our community calendar page.

The Lion’s Club Parade will be September 16 and Clay City’s Ice Cream Social will be September 23.

Be sure to mark your calendars and keep an eye on our community calendar page because these events and are tons of fun and can’t be missed.

Clay City’s new Parks Director, Candy Brewer is hard at work brainstorming a new festival to ad to the event season. Whatever she comes up with, we’re sure it’ll be a blast.

Finally, Stanton’s Pumpkin Festival will return October 2nd. The fine folks at all three of Powell County’s tourism commissions work hard to put on entertaining events. Not only are these events a great chance for the people of the county to get out and stretch their legs, they are also a big draw for tourists. The tourism money is a great boon to the local economy and that is why it is important to support the tourism commissions and the festival committees that work so hard!.