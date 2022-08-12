Harriet Elizabeth Spicer Smith, 83, previously of Dyersburg, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home in Stanton, Kentucky. Harriet was born on January 21, 1939 in St. Louis, Michigan to the late Ivan and Francis Damon Spicer. Her husband of 40 years, Bert J. Smith, preceded her in death, July 6, 1997.

In addition to being a loving mother of 6 children, Harriet took care of many other young children in her home for many years. She spent almost 40 years working in the family business of Dyersburg Tax Services as the Office Manager working alongside her husband and children. She was a long-time member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, played the piano, and served in many other roles. Currently, she was attending Stanton Christian Church in Stanton, Kentucky. She was very committed to serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and living out his command to love others through the giving of her time and talent. Traveling, fresh fruit, ice cream, animals, jewelry and visits with family and friends were among her favorite joys in life.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother Howard Spicer, son-in-law Randy Owens and grandson Joshua Cartwright.

She is survived by her brother, David Spicer and sister, Margaret Maxwell, both of Grand Ledge, Michigan; her six children, Angela Newlin of Ooltewah, TN; Byron (Angela) Smith of Dyersburg, TN; Michael (Pam) Smith of Lebanon, TN; Karen (Joel) Cartwright of Huntsville, AL; Brenda Owens of Ooltewah, TN; Donna (Greg) Webb of Stanton, KY; 13 grandchildren, Barbara, Stephanie, Mark, Preston, Jonathan, Alicia, Hilary, Amber, Holly, Sarah, Caleb, Tabitha, Anna; 16 great grandchildren, Rebecca, Brody, Elin, Ellie, Quinn, Bryleigh, Lillie, Landry, Jon-Haynes, Remi, Maleigha, Joss, Sibylla, Scarlett, Cecilia, William and lovingly looking forward to the arrival of another great-grandson expected in October.

Visitation was held at Dyersburg Funeral Home in Dyersburg, TN on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5-8 PM. Funeral services officiated by her son-in-law, Bro. Greg Webb, were at 1:00 PM Friday, August 5, 2022 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Dyersburg, TN. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery immediately following the service.

Pallbearers were Mark Newlin, Preston Smith, Jonathan Rybolt, Evan Crimmins, Chris Robertson, Wesley Spangle and Caleb Webb. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church or Stanton Christian Church.

Gary James Para, 69, husband of Margaret Alexander Para, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born January 28, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Stanley and Helen Roechecka Para. Gary was a member of the Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church where he was part of the construction of the church. He was a longtime mechanic serving Powell County for many years.

Survivors include, wife, Margaret Para and son, Walter Para. Funeral Mass was held at 11:00am Thursday, August 4, 2022 at our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church. Visitation was on Wednesday 5-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church Food Pantry, 1093 East College Ave, Stanton, KY 40380.

Raymond West, 86, of Clay City passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Stanton Nursing Home. He was born in Stanton September 10, 1936 to Ova and Mina West.

He is survived by two sisters Betty Bloom and her husband Butch of Clay City and Rita Tharpe of Lexington.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ova and Mina West and three sister’s Deloris Snowden, Mae Reynolds and Hazel Stombaugh.

Funeral services were held at 2 PM Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Raymond Tipton officiating. Visitation was Sunday from 1 PM till 2 PM. Burial followed in the Hatton Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Gilbert Faulkner, beloved husband of Martha Drake Faulkner, passed away August 2, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born March 19, 1929 in Woodford County to Albert and Maude Willoughby Faulkner. He was a member of Bowen First Church of God. Gilbert worked 19 years at Interlake Steel in Wilder, Kentucky and 12 years for Powell County Board of Education. He spent his late years growing and selling mums to the public, which he enjoyed tremendously.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Martha Faulkner; daughters, Thelma (Mike) Skidmore of Stanton, Vickie Faulkner of Jeffersonville; son, Daryl (Shari) Faulkner of Stanton; grandchildren, Mike (Jamie)Skidmore, Alyssa (Keith) Boley, Justin (Kayla) Faulkner, Jeremy (Natalie) Faulkner, Danielle (Scott) Jolman, Brittany (Christian) King, and Josh (Andrea) Matthews; and 29 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Geneva Wilson and Mildred Baker; brothers, Cecil Faulkner, Willard Faulkner, Shelby Faulkner, and Albert Faulkner. Services were held on Saturday, August 6, 1:00PM Wells Funeral Home by Bro. Stephen Donithan. Visitation was on Saturday 11AM-1PM at the funeral home.

Burial followed in the Drake Cemetery with Mike Skidmore, Keith Boley, Justin Faulkner, Jeremy Faulkner, Scott Jolman, Christian King, and Josh Matthews serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Felix and Brenda Smith, Cynthia Shields, nieces, and nephews.

Eddie Monhollon, age 78, passed away at his residence in Jeffersonville, Kentucky on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born in Letcher County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Arvil Monhollon and the late Ollie Fields Monhollon. Eddie was the owner of Central Testing Laboratories and served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War with the First Air Cavalry.

He is survived by two sisters: Zrondra Lynn Wilson of Jeffersonville, Kentucky and Sarah (Donnie) Elizabeth Roberts of Stanton, Kentucky; special nephews: Michael Ellis, Brandon Ellis; special niece, Jessica Roberts Smith; special grand nephews; Brenden Ellis, Todd Ellis, Sean Ellis, Jerimiah Smith and Ryan Smith and many other loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were conducted at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Donnie G. Randall Memorial Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.