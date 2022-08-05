By: Brandon Tipton

There’s a new primary care and mental health clinic coming to Powell County. Raven Rock Health and Wellness will be located beside the Walgreens in Stanton in the old Brewer Building. Raven Rock will serve Powell and surrounding counties, including Montgomery, Menifee, Wolfe, Lee, Estill, Madison, and Clark. Raven Rock Health & Wellness conveniently offers telehealth services as well, making services accessible to Kentuckians across the state.

Services offered at Raven Rock Health & Wellness will include Primary Care, Family Care, Mental and Behavioral Health care, Substance Abuse Treatment, and Counseling. Services are offered by licensed health professionals including a team of Nurse Practitioners specializing in family medicine and psychiatric care, Registered Nurses, Certified Medical Assistants, Peer Support Specialist, Case Managers, and Licensed Clinical Social Workers.

Raven Rock Health & Wellness is committed to delivering the highest quality of healthcare and mental health services to our community. Incorporated into the mission of Raven Rock is the philosophy of treating the whole person, mind and body, to empower them to live a life of wellness. At Raven Rock Health & Wellness our team is dedicated to providing integrative, individualized, and comprehensive care to address both medical and mental health needs.

Raven Rock currently accepts a wide range of insurance policies including Medicaid and Medicare making it accessible to many of Powell County’s underserved citizens.

The staff at Raven Rock will include some familiar faces. Georgette Greene, APRN, FNP-C, CARN-AP, PMHNP-BC, is a nurse practitioner with dual certification in family primary care and psychiatric mental health with over 20 years’ experience in nursing who worked at Stanton Family Clinic for several years and is glad to be back in Powell County. Heather Deel, APRN, FNP-C, will be joining the practice in November. Heather also has 20 years’ experience in nursing. She specializes in family primary care. You may also recognize her from Stanton Family Clinic. Dana Conn, LCSW, will be rounding out the team. Dana is a licensed clinical social worker and will offer counseling services. Dana has over 10 years’ experience in social work and specializes in cognitive behavior therapy for anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and grief counseling.

Raven Rock will be having an open house during the Corn Festival on Saturday, August 6 from noon to 2:00 p.m. and a grand opening on August 8. Make sure to stop in and see them on your way to the festival Saturday and welcome Georgette and Heather back to Stanton.