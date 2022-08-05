Harriet Elizabeth Spicer Smith, 83, previously of Dyersburg, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home in Stanton, Kentucky. Harriet was born on January 21, 1939 in St. Louis, Michigan to the late Ivan and Francis Damon Spicer. Her husband of 40 years, Bert J. Smith, preceded her in death, July 6, 1997.

In addition to being a loving mother of 6 children, Harriet took care of many other young children in her home for many years. She spent almost 40 years working in the family business of Dyersburg Tax Services as the Office Manager working alongside her husband and children. She was a long-time member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, played the piano, and served in many other roles. Currently, she was attending Stanton Christian Church in Stanton, Kentucky. She was very committed to serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and living out his command to love others through the giving of her time, talent and treasure. Traveling, fresh fruit, ice cream, animals, jewelry and visits with family and friends were among her favorite joys in life.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother Howard Spicer, son-in-law Randy Owens and grandson Joshua Cartwright.

She is survived by her brother, David Spicer and sister, Margaret Maxwell, both of Grand Ledge, Michigan; her six children, Angela Newlin of Ooltewah, TN; Byron (Angela) Smith of Dyersburg, TN; Michael (Pam) Smith of Lebanon, TN; Karen (Joel) Cartwright of Huntsville, AL; Brenda Owens of Ooltewah, TN; Donna (Greg) Webb of Stanton, KY; 13 grandchildren, Barbara, Stephanie, Mark, Preston, Jonathan, Alicia, Hilary, Amber, Holly, Sarah, Caleb, Tabitha, Anna; 16 great grandchildren, Rebecca, Brody, Elin, Ellie, Quinn, Bryleigh, Lillie, Landry, Jon-Haynes, Remi, Maleigha, Joss, Sibylla, Scarlett, Cecilia, William and lovingly looking forward to the arrival of another great-grandson expected in October.

Visitation will be at Dyersburg Funeral Home (arrangements not final at this time). Funeral services will be officiated by her son-in-law, Bro. Greg Webb, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Dyersburg, TN, (arrangements not final at this time) with burial at Fairview Cemetery immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be Mark Newlin, Preston Smith, Jonathan Rybolt, Evan Crimmins, Chris Robertson, Wesley Spangle and Caleb Webb. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church or Stanton Christian Church.

Cody Michael Parson, 42, husband of Jessica Rudd Parson, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Jewish Hospital, Louisville. He was born May 18, 1980 in Marion, Indiana to Terry Parson and Merrill Seward Ashley. Survivors include, father, Terry (Paula) Parson; mother, Merrill (Kermitt) Ashley; wife, Jessica Parson; sons, Jase Michael Parson and Jameson Alexander Parsons; daughters, Sadie Ann Parson and Stormi Isabella Parson; brothers, Tyler Parson, Troy Parson, and Josh Ashley; sisters, Tammy Parson, Shannon Brummett, Teresa Rogers, Tanya Ashley, and Emily Ashley; step-sisters, Heather Hamilton and Ashley Clark. He was preceded in death by sister, Heather Ashley. Services Friday, August 5, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson. Visitation Friday after 10:00AM. Burial in Oliver-Haney Cemetery, West Liberty. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to the funeral home for service.

Donald Wayne Miller, age 62, husband of Donna Marie Knox Miller passed away at his residence on Monday, July 25, 2022. Born in Winchester, Kentucky he was the son of the late James Monroe Miller and the late Carolyn Sue Powell Miller. Donald was a construction worker with Prestress Services Industries.

Along with his wife he was survived by two step sons: Michael (Ashlee) Meadows of Lexington, Kentucky and Ryan (Heather) Meadows of Somerset, Kentucky; one step daughter, Hope (William) Hall of Clay City, Kentucky; two brothers: James Owen Miller of Clay City, Kentucky and Mark Douglas Miller of Richmond, Kentucky; one sister, Lisa (Jerry) Faulkner of Clay City, Kentucky and 5 step grandchildren. There will be no services schedule. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Isabelle McClure, 94, of Dayton, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 9, 1928, in Hazard, KY to the late Taylor and Maggie Combs.

Isabelle worked at General Motors and retired in 1984. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, bowling, and time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We will remember her for her kind heart and her loving nature.

She leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory, including daughters, Sandy Wright, Donna (Jim) Gustin-Moran, Karen (Mike) Dodson; grandchildren, Larry (Wendi) Hopkins, Christopher (Laura) Gustin, Michael (Laura) Gustin, Jaryd Dodson, and Scott (Alicia) Dodson; great-grandchildren, Layne Gustin, Kailyn Gustin, Madison Gustin, Adria Gustin, and Nicholas Hopkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ova “Dolly” McClure; a daughter, Patricia McClure; and her siblings. Services were held on Saturday, July 30, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. MC Rice. Visitation was on Saturday 11:00AM-1:00PM at the funeral home. The family received guests on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Her final resting will be at Powells Valley Cemetery, in Clay City, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton (HospiceofDayton.org), in Isabelle’s memory.

Billy Joe Barnett 66 of Mt. Sterling passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born May 9, 1956 in Lexington to William and Mattie Barnett. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a retired carpenter.

He is survived by his wife Loretta Barnett of Mt. Sterling, three sons Larry Barnett of Texas, Bobby Barnett and wife Junelle of Richmond, Josh Casey of Mt. Sterling, two daughters Tonya Salleng and husband Stacy of Stanton, Tangela Casey of Mt. Sterling, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two brothers Randell Barnett of Mt. Sterling, Steve Barnett and Sabrina of Clay City, three sisters Phyllis Carmichael and husband Bobby of Clay City, Rhoda Maggard and husband Joe of Ohio and Betty Barnett of Lexington.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Mattie Barnett, two brother’s Larry Barnett, Ricky Barnett, two sisters Gail Prather and Ann Sparks.

Funeral services will be held 10 AM Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Donald Hale officiating. Followed by a graveside service in Phelps, KY at 2 PM at the Lester Cemetery. Friends may visit Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 6 PM till 8 PM. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Roger Clay Baker passed away July 25th, 2022 in Lexington, KY after a short illness. Roger was born on April 9th, 1931 to the late James and Edna Combs Baker. He was a veteran of the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Roger was recognized for his military service through Honor Flight Kentucky in 2017. He attended Bowen First Church of God. Roger spent the last 27 years of his career working with Bluegrass RECC in Nicholasville, KY. Roger was a Kentucky Colonel, member of the Red River Museum and Genealogical Society, AmVets, and Senior Citizens Center.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife Betty Spencer Baker and his siblings: Virginia Boyd, Ruth Morton, Glenn Ray Baker and Earl Baker.

He is survived by his wife, Bettye Mastin Baker and sons, Sherwin Clay and Sheldon David Baker. Roger’s favorite title was Papaw. He leaves behind his pride and joys, grandchildren, Christina “Tina” (Brinton) Epperson, Travis (Heather) Baker, and Morgan (Michael) David; great- grandchildren, Ethan (Sara Jane) Epperson, Cherokee (Keenan) Baker, Delaney Epperson, Curtis David, Kennedy McAlister, Haylee Baker, Garrett Clay Baker, Wade David, and Abigail Baker; great-great grandchildren, Jackson Epperson and Waylon Baker. He is also survived by one sister, Betty Gentry, and special nieces, Glenna Gentry- Blythe and Janice Trent, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services were held Sunday, July 31st, 2022, 2:00 pm Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Epperson, Bro. Bill Carpenter, and Bro. James Harold Combs officiating. Visitation was on Saturday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in the Stanton Cemetery with Travis Baker, Michael David, Ethan Epperson, Delaney Epperson, Garrett Clay Baker, Wade David, Shade Blythe, and Eddie Baker serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kennedy McAlister, Haylee Baker, Abigail Baker, Darren Baker, Marilyn Stutzenberger, Lewis Mastin, Lee and Norma Gossett, and Anna Marie Baker.