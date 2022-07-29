By: Lisa Johnson

Given the 10-day forecast for rain, first responders are preparing once again for potential flooding. Fire departments and Search And Rescue have obtained equipment to assist if needed. Search and Rescue has a swift water boat and Stanton fire dose as well- all prepared to support their community if called. Clay City Fire has added extra ropes and equipment to the trucks. Emergency Management Information officer Cory Graham says they keep an eye on the rivers and creeks to monitor the areas for potential flooding. We know last year’s March flood left an indelible mark on our memories and we pray that this never happens again, but we also are prepared and ready when called. If you see a flooded roadway please TURN AROUND-just a few inches of water can wash your car off the roadway. We hope you never need us but all of our first responders in Powell County are here to serve!