Harry Donald Morton, 90, husband of Lula Cindy Morton, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the VA Medical Center, Lexington. He was born November 9, 1931 in Bowen, Kentucky to the late John G and Ruby Sumner Morton. Donald was a member of the Bowen Church of God. He was a Veteran in the US Air Force, a DAV member, and served on the honor guard with the American Legion. Donald was a former employee of Rogers Hardware, the Hinkle Corporation, and the Wells Group.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lula Cindy Morton; son, Tim (Susan) Morton; daughter, Lana (Randy) Watkins; grandchildren, Brock Watkins and Ashley (Luis) Hunt; great-grandchildren, Caden Watkins and Jacob Swango; brothers, Jerry (Pearl) Morton and Richard (Lisa) Morton; sister, Judy (Robert) Mattingly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Douglas Morton; sister, Dorothy Hughes.

Services were held Tuesday, July 26, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Bill Carpenter and Rev. Brad Epperson. Visitation was on Tuesday after 11:00AM until the time of services.

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers serving, Winfred Hughes, Brock Watkins, William Rogers Jr., Arnold Morton, Talmadge Smallwood, Eddie Dawson, and Dwaine Morton. Honorary pallbearers serving, Virgil & Sue Faulkner, Eddie Ware, Bill Cress, Steve Everman, and Megan Wells-Curtis.

Tamara Lynne Knox, 60, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her home. She was born September 23, 1961 in Winchester to the late Winford Knox and the late Betty McQuinn Booth.

Family and loved ones that will mourn her passing include, Wilma Jo Back, Wallace Booth, Corey Back, Anthony Back, Michael Stanley, Josh and Lauran Pingleton, Lance and Lindsay Monroe, Shirley and Judy McQuinn, Bonnie McQuinn, and Tamara’s (Nonna’s) dearly loved grandchildren, Christian, McKenzie, Jasper, Avery, and Addie.

Services were held on Monday, July 25, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was on Monday after 11:00AM.

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Corey Back, Anthony Back, Josh Pingleton, Christian Pingleton, Lance Monroe, and Avery Monroe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Donald Back, Shirley & Judy McQuinn, Bonnie McQuinn, and Charlana McQuinn-Corbett.

Jimmy Lynn Hall of Irvine passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Kentucky River Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1961 to Claude and Jessie Hall.

He is survived by his wife Mary Hall of Irvine, five brothers Timmy Hall, Billy Hall, Bryan Hall, Kelley Hall, Kenny Hall and a half-brother Scotty Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Jessie Hall and a sister Rebecca Hall.

Funeral services were held at 2 PM Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Bill White officiating. Friends visited on Sunday from 12 PM till 2 PM.

Burial followed in the Griffin Cemetery in Irvine. In Lieu of flowers family ask donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Harold Bradford Faulkner, Jr., age 75, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at U K Healthcare, Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Bowen, Kentucky he was the son of the late Harold Bradford Faulkner, Sr. and the late Gladys Marie Smallwood Faulkner and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an equipment operator with the Kentucky Department of Transportation, and he attended New Direction Church in Bowen. Harold also worked for Rockwell International, A.O. Smith, and owned, at one time, his own trucking business. He was a very hard worker and there seemed to be no machine he could not operate. Harold most importantly was a devoted loving father to his eight children.

He is survived by his companion, Lola Greear Faulkner; four sons: Harold Bradford “Brad” Faulkner III, James Edwin (Robbin) Faulkner, Michael Jay (Vianca Marie) Faulkner and Steven Elex (Sierra) Faulkner; four daughters: Stephenia Michelle (Chad) Hensley, Selina Dawn (Shane) Howard, Lisa Marie (Lane) Nunier and Susan Emma Faulkner; one brother, Cebert (Jennifer) Faulkner, one sister, Sharon (Kendell) Robinson; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky with Darrell Mullins officiating. Visitation was from 12:00 PM until 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Chad Hensley, Shane Allen Howard, Lane Nunier, Derrick Robinson, Lucas Faulkner, Dyllan Faulkner, John Robinson and Woody Cherry serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Tyra, Talmadge Smallwood, Herbert Trent and Trent’s Garage, Jeff Trent, Jerry Hall, Myers Arnett, Gary West, Vinson Stewart, Michael Patton, Chuck West, Jimmy Baker, Bobby Baker, Charles Smallwood and Gene Smallwood. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Frances Marie Curtis, 77, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born May 24, 1945 to the late Howard and Lela Ratliff Curtis.

Survivors include, daughter, Lisa Creech; grandchildren, Carson Thomas Creech, Jasmine Faye Coffee, and Phoenix Dean Clemmons; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; companion, Thomas Dean; brother, Albert Curtis; sisters, Ila Mae Curtis, Lillie Olinger, Mary Crowe, Edith Fugate, and Leatha Smith.

Services were held on Monday, July 25, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. James Smith Jr. Visitation was on Sunday 5-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in West Bend Cemetery with Jonathon Bexley, Robert Wood, Jeremy Smith, Jeffrey Smith, and Kevin Smith.