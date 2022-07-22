BY: Lisa Johnson

On Saturday, July 16 R&B Country Kitchen in Clay City held a Poker Run event to raise funds for Kayla Lacy. Kayla was severely injured in a swimming accident earlier in the summer. Lacy dove into the water and struck the bottom. The impact shattered several vertebrae instantly paralyzing her from the neck down. After the injury, Kayla found herself laying face down in the water, still conscious but unable to move. Fortunately, one of her friend noticed and came to her rescue, pulling her from the water.

This is not the first time R&B County Kitchen’s owners Randall and Beth Richardson have put people and employees over profit. Through floods and through Covid they made sure to take care of their community. Now have taken it upon themselves to help Lacy and her family through this terrible ordeal.

Donated items were auctioned off at the restaurant as hundreds attended raising $9,000 for Kayla and her family. Last weekend a little league tournament was held to raise funds for Kayla and her family and like R&B helping others, has become an integral part of our little community.

R&B opened its doors in March of 2019 putting its best foot forward through good times and bad we thank them and the Little league and all who help others making our little corner of the world just a little better, to Kayla and her family, we all send our prayers. If you wish to contribute of help this family you can contact R&B restaurant at 612-5227 or stop by R&B at #20 Black Creek Road in Clay City.