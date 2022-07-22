Mary “Sissy” Margaret Kinser Abner, 68, wife of Gary Wayne Abner, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center. She was born November 16, 1953 in Winchester, KY to the late Carl Duwain Kinser & Norma McCoy Kinser Denny. Survivors include husband Gary Abner, daughter Marisa Suzanne (CJ) Faulkner, brother Carl Derek Kinser, sister Becky (Stephen) Skidmore, treasured aunt Shirley Bohrnstedt, and the light of her life, her beloved grandson Trey, with a granddaughter on the way. Sissy was a member of Stanton Christian Church and was a witty, thoughtful, and beautiful person. She was extremely compassionate and felt moved to do things to lift the spirits of others. She would give anything she had to try to make someone else’s day better. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Greg Webb at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 13th at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 12th beginning at 5:00 PM for family and 6:00 PM for friends. Burial followed at Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton with Rick Abner, Billy Abner, Chris Abner, J.T. Abner, Daylan Kinser, and Wayne Riggs serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Shirlene Henderson, Marie Fain, Hilda Briscoe, Anita Tirey, Janet Siladi, Karen Riggs, Margi Lindon, Darryl & Linda Abner, Kay & Lori Brandenburg, Aaron Ledford, Jay & Virginia Ledford, and the present and previous staff of Stanton Nursing & Rehabilitation that took part in her care.