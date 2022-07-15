The Powell County Senior Center has fully re-opened. The Center held a 4th of July Cookout sponsored by Whitaker Bank. Assistant-Vice President Paul Mallory, served as the Cookout Chef.

The Center, located at 551 Furnace Road in Stanton is now open Monday through Friday from 9am-4pm. The center is also excited to announce its new Director, Brandy Reed.

The center is open to all adults 60+ years old and is one of the most important resources for our aging community.

We offer thoughtful programming and services to promote positive aging. Seniors have the opportunity to participate in recreational activities, programs that offer information and assistance, educational presentations, health, fitness and wellness programs with the Extension Office, and arts and crafts. The Foothills’ Health and Wellness Center provides regular blood pressure clinics. We have potlucks, holiday parties, and occasionally go on outings to restaurants and local places of interest. Monthly we cook breakfast and have a Birthday Potluck with a cake donate by Dairy Queen. Twice a month we have Bingo sessions with our hosts’ McDonalds and Marcum and Wallace Hospital.

We also provide transportation services and advocacy.

Meals are an important part of our programming. Seniors receive a free, hot nutritious meal when they are with us. Lunch is served daily at 11:30 am.

The friendships that are formed among our clients give them a second family, and our centers give them another place to call home.

We are a non-medical social facility. There are no fees, and the program is not income-based. Donations are always appreciated. Our main priority is that our seniors feel loved and cared for.

If you, or your loved one, is not able to attend a senior center due to poor health, we offer a Home Delivered Meal Program. This program goes beyond just delivering food. Staff conduct wellness checks with each meal. Many people are eligible for this program at no cost to them. Last month 800+ meals were distributed.

Our programming is available to the entire community, and anyone is welcome to volunteer and get involved with our centers, which make our community one of a kind!

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, please contact the center Director Brandy Reed at (606) 663-5981.