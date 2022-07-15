Tony Daniel Lee Gross, 39, of Pittsburg, TX, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 from a hit and run. He was born in Irvine October 18, 1982 to Tommy and Joyce Gross. He was a mechanic. He is survived by his father Tommy Gross, his companion Cindie Nolan, sons Tony Gross JR, Aaron Nolan, Evan Nolan, a daughter Breanna Torres, a grandson Wesley Tony Lee Gross, two brothers Howard Gross, Tommy Gross JR and two sisters Florence Creech and Crystal Olivares. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Gross and a son Wesley Mullins. Funeral services were held Sunday July 3, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine. Burial followed in the Alexander Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Kenny Douglas Hobbs, age 50, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Winchester he was the son of the late Emory Chester Hobbs and Anna Louise Strange Hobbs.

Kenny was a podcast producer with Spotify and worked as an Imaging Director for many radio stations in places such as Dallas, Boston, Portland, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. He was most well known as being the “Abominable Kenny Douglas” on WKQQ Radio. Kenny also played the role of “Betty the Sidekick” on the Lee Cruse and Karyn Czar Radio Show. He was wildly creative and at the same time hilariously funny with a wicked wit to match.

Along with his mother Kenny is survived by his sister, Kathy Jo Hobbs of Lexington and three brothers: Emory Keith Hobbs of Stanton, Kelly Irvin Hobbs of Stanton and DeWayne Hobbs of Lexington.

Visitation was held on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. A private burial was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Stanton Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Kenny may be made to Friends of Powell County Pets at http://www.fopcp.org/. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Mildred Elizabeth Patton, age 81, widow of Asa Patton after 52 years of marriage, passed away at her residence in Clay City, Kentucky on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Born in Campton, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Roy Miller and the late Mae Hurt Miller and was a member of Clay City First Church of God. Mildred was head cook for 30 years at Powell County High School and later cooked at Clay City Elementary. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and crafts and loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by her grandchildren, General Bowen and Warren Bowen and four brothers: Earl Miller, Lloyd Miller, Charles Miller and Ola Miller.

She is survived by her son, Asa Lee (Linda) Patton; her daughter, Mae Pauline (James) Watson; ten grandchildren: Crystal (Justin) Spencer, Jarrett (Ashton) Patton, Jamie (Michael) Perry, Shane Karpensky, Dillon Conlon, Micah Patton, Robert Bowen, Dustin Bowen, Kelsey (Stephen) Conrad and Addison Patton and 11 great grandchildren: Charles Sawyer Spencer, Kamryn Elizabeth Spencer, Molly Abbott Patton, Mackenzie Caudill, Ariel Perry, Ian Perry, Catarina Hurt, Madyson Conrad, Emma Karpensky, Elizabeth Karpensky and Easton Karpensky.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Virden Cemetery with Robert Bowen, Dustin Bowen, Justin Spencer, Dillon Conlon, Jarrett Patton and Shane Karpensky serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Micah Patton and J. L. Bowen. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Anthony Cain, 53, of Irvine, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 20, 1968 in Richmond to Willie and Helen Cain. He is survived by his mother Helen Cain two brothers Samuel Cain and his wife Elizabeth of Irvine, Willie Cain of Irvine and two sisters Serena Hardy of Irvine and Marsha Marcum and husband Joey of Irvine. He was preceded in death by his father Willie Cain and a brother James Thomas Cain. Funeral services were held Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Kevin Phillips officiating. Burial followed in the Hardy Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of service.

Dale Fletcher SR 72 of Jeffersonville passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Mt. Sterling May 28, 1950 to Harold and Pauline Fletcher. He was a mechanic.

He is survived by two sons Dale Fletcher JR of Mt. Sterling, Eric Fletcher and his wife Chrissy of Michigan, two daughters Stephanie Fletcher of Michigan, Jessica Fletcher of Michigan, one grandchild, and a brother Danny Fletcher and wife Donna of Stanton.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Pauline Fletcher and two Brothers Larry and Timothy Fletcher.

Funeral services were held at 1 PM Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Sister Jennifer Wilson officiating. Friends visited on Monday from 11 AM till 1 PM. Burial followed in the Mountain Rest Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Betty Lainhart Curtis, age 86, widow of Obert G. “Boodle” Curtis, Winchester, Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. She and Boodle were married 62.5 years before his passing in 2015. Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter the late Hazel Murphy Snapp and was a member of Christview Christian Church in Winchester and a former member of the Stanton Christian Church.

She is survived by four children, Dr. Sherry Curtis, Connie C. (Bruce) Templeton, Georgia C. (Phil) Ling and David G. Curtis; four grandchildren, Curtis E. (Kristi) Templeton, Nikita Jo Curtis, Philip H. (Lauren) Ling, III and Nicholas Glynn Curtis and five great grandchildren, Haley and Lexi Templeton, Dessa and Wesley Foster and Nash Curtis; a brother-in-law, Foster Rose and a sister-in-law, Wanda Curtis.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Bruce Templeton were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation iwas 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Monday at the funeral home.

Burial was in the Stanton Cemetery with Brian Johnson, Doug Christopher, Mike Castle, Leroy Williams, Forrest Hahn and Dylan Bjorkland serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.