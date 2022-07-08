By: Lisa Johnson

On July 2nd our happy days are here again! People from all over Powell County and residents from our own little corner of the world, Clay City, all celebrated our Great American Holiday. There were lots of booths and great food everywhere. There were blow-up slides for the children, literally something for everyone. Jack Humphries coordinated fireworks with the Kentucky Speedway so onlookers could catch both fireworks displays that were held in Clay City Park at 9:45 and the second one at the drag strip that started at 10:30 giving enthusiasts two shows to attend. Independence Day is the greatest American celebration and a top summer event so we take time to thank those who made it possible, Amvets Post 67 -Powell County and Clay City Tourism, Stanton tourism and all the great vendors, and WSKV radio with Ethan More, ( I have a penny for you) it is noted entertainment and the fireworks was around $7000. Money well spent! Thanks to all the wonderful people who work to make Powell County a great place to call home. To America, Happy Birthday- may you forever remain free!