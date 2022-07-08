David Wayne Hall, 56, widower of Kimberly Burton Hall, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home. He was born November 10, 1965 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to the late David Lee and Faye Laverne Agee Hall.

Survivors include, son, David Michael Hall; daughter-in-law, Andreya Hall; sister, Priscilla (Larry) Lawson; niece, Samantha Lawson; and nephew, Robert Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kimberly Burton Hall.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Sandra Mae Reed, age 71, wife of Gary Reed, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her residence in Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Dearborn, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Lyle and the late Hazel Crowe Stokley. She was a former employee of Whitaker Bank and Clark Regional Medical Center and was a member of Powell’s Valley Baptist Church. Her faith was first in her life and her family was second.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Arthur (Cathy) Lyle and her mother Hazel (Bill) Stokley; three brothers: Jimmy Lyle, Brian Lyle and Donnie Stokley and by one sister, Bonnie Lyle Bolduc.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Reed of Clay City; two sons, Gary (Greta) Reed of Elizabethtown and Wes (Carabeth) Reed of Georgetown; one brother, Larry Lyle of Clay City; seven sisters: Alma (Willard) Dunn of Mt. Sterling, Donna (Mike) Roberts of Clay City, Joanie (Steve) Hale of Clay City, Glenda Walls of Lexington, Sara Gates of Eaton Rapids, MI, Lana, and Lisa Reid Sedona, AZ; four grandchildren: Haley Nicole Reed, Noah Christopher Reed, Sawyer Levi Reed and Saylor Kate Reed and one great grandchild, Arlo Thomas Samples.

Funeral services officiated by Pastor Gary Willoughby and Steve Hale will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation is 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Donnie G. Randall Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Andrew Samples, Elliot Hale, Billy Roberts, Cody Montgomery, John Clemons, John Hall, Doyl Stamper and Tony Gwynn serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Sheila Gail Randall Crites, 51, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born July 3, 1970 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky to the late Allen Wayne Randall and Janet Abney Townsend.

Survivors include, mother, Janet (Bill) Townsend; sons, Aaron Crites and Adam (Brandi) Crites; sister, Vickie (Jack Isaac) Knox; brothers, Steven (Ashley) Randall and James (Sheila) Randall; grandchildren, Landon Miller, Kobi Hammonds, Kynzi Reed, Mason Fenner, Caylie Crites, Alaric Crites, and Alijah Crites.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Randall and daughter, Ashley Reed.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 5, 2:00PM by Bro. Robert Rice. Visitation was on Monday 4-7pm at the funeral home. Burial in Ware Cemetery with Aaron Crites, Adam Crites, Landon Miller, Dawson Baker, Dustin Knox, Mark Abney, Darren Abney, and Geno Bentley serving as pallbearers.

Sarah Alice Butz, 62, of Fort Madison, Iowa died at 10:45 am Thursday, June 30, 2022 at her home. She was born August 13, 1959 in Biloxi, Mississippi, a daughter of Glen Edwin and Christina (Brewer) Derickson. On June 30,1984, she married Ralph Alan Butz at the Old First Orange Baptist Church, Orange, Texas. Sarah graduated from Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange, Texas. She earned her Bachelors of Arts in General Studies with a focus in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University. She was a homemaker and a homeschool mom. She was active in the Gideons Auxiliary for 9 years. She was a member of Harmony Bible Church, Danville, Iowa and the Writer’s Group at the Keokuk Public Library. She was talented and made many afghans and quilts that she then shared with others. In high school she played the flute and basoon. Later in life she shared her love for music by singing specials at churches.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Butz of Fort Madison; parents Glen and Christina Derickson of Sharpsburg, Kentucky; three sons: Jonathan A. (Lisa) Butz of Lompoc, California; David A. (Heather) Butz of Norton Shores, Michigan; and Michael A. Butz of Longview, Texas; eight grandchildren: Olivia, Peter, Benjamin, Joseph, Eliana, Vernon, Rebekah, and Annika; three brothers, Glen E Jr. (Bonnie) Derickson of Sharpsburg, Kentucky, Dr Gary W. (Rebekah) Derickson of Salem, Oregon, and Henry E. (Cathy) Derickson of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; one sister Viola (Sydney) Brantly of Sharpsburg, Kentucky; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; and the Butz Family.

She was preceded in death by her father/mother-in-law Vernon and Carolyn Butz and one niece Elaine Ashmore.

Services were held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Visitation was from 5:00 – 6:30 pm Tuesday at the funeral home with her funeral services followed and began at 6:30 pm , with Pastor John Deluca, officiating.

Services Friday July 8, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton with visitation after 10AM. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton. A memorial has been establish for Susan G. Koleman for the Cure, contributions may be left during the services or mailed to Barr Memorial Chapel, 1919 Ave F, Fort Madison, Iowa 52627.

Glenda Sue Spencer, age 73, widow of Ollie James Spencer, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her residence in Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Red Jacket, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Lauza Smith and the late Bessie Stacy Smith. She was a homemaker and member of Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also preceded in death by two brothers, JB Smith and Darrell Smith and one brother-in-law James Joseph.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela (Ben) Ritchie of Irvine and Pamela Kay Spencer of Stanton; brother, Roscoe (Jeanne) Smith of Burlington, IN; three sisters: Freda Kay Joseph, Wanda Faye (Patrick) Johnson and Omeda Cravens of Stanton; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Smith and Clara Smith of Stanton; and two grandchildren, Olivia Dee Ritchie and James Ethan Ritchie.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God, 39 Little North Fork Road, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday, July 1, 2022 with a church service being conducted at 7:00 P.M. that evening at the church as well. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery with Ben Ritchie, Ethan Ritchie, Mark Smith, Roscoe Smith, Brandon Dunaway and Brandon Smith serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.