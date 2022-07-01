By: Lisa Johnson

At their last meeting the Clay City Council approved a bid from R & R Vinyl Siding to do some much needed work to the Clay City Firehouse. Richard and Tyler Robbins stood on ladders in the heat to replace gutters, fascia, soffits and wood. The Fire Department also plans to begin some renovations inside the firehouse. CCFD would like to thank he Mayor Bobby Carmichael and their supporters in the Clay City Community. The department is growing every day thanks to support and donations from the community