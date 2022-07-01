Clay City Times

Clay City Firehouse Undergoes Repairs

By: Lisa Johnson

 

At their last meeting the Clay City Council approved a bid from R & R Vinyl Siding to do some much needed work to the Clay City Firehouse. Richard and Tyler Robbins stood on ladders in the heat to  replace gutters, fascia, soffits and wood. The Fire Department also plans to begin some renovations inside the firehouse. CCFD would like to thank he Mayor Bobby Carmichael and their supporters  in the Clay City Community.  The department is growing every day thanks to support and donations from the community

