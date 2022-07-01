David Wayne Hall, 56, widower of Kimberly Burton Hall, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home. He was born November 10, 1965 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to the late David Lee and Faye Laverne Agee Hall.

Survivors include, son, David Michael Hall; daughter-in-law, Andreya Hall; sister, Priscilla (Larry) Lawson; niece, Samantha Lawson; and nephew, Robert Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kimberly Burton Hall.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Ida Mae Combs, 66, of Clay City passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her home. She was born October 25, 1956 to the late Granville & Ruby Wright Combs.

She is survived by brother Jeff (Kim) Combs and sisters Johnnie Lovins & Cherise Watkins (Ike, Jr.) Gabbard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Mary Elizabeth Combs.

Funeral services were held at 1:00PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was also on Sunday, beginning at 11:00AM. Burial followed the funeral at the Combs Family Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers will include Douglas McDaniel, James McDaniel, Caleb Pratt, & Jake Moore.

Nettie Clay Smith, 81, widow of Clarence Smith, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born August 15, 1940 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late John Raymond and Elizabeth Watson Watson.

Survivors include, sons, Harold Wayne Smith and Mark Shannon (Kim) Smith; granddaughter, Kimberly Dawn Smith; great-grandchildren, Jennifer Michelle Johnson, Sophia Grace Carpenter, and Raleigh John Monroe Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Smith; son, Clarence Steven Smith; daughter, Mary Ann Smith; brothers, Harold Edward Watson and Donald Ray Watson; and sister, Reva Powell.

Services were held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00AM at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Warren Rogers. Visitation was also held Friday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Rita Morton Bowen, age 82, of Winchester, Kentucky, wife of Ralph Bowen passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Powell County she was the daughter of the late Melvin C. Morton and the late Elizabeth Ledford Morton.

Rita was a member of the Grace Bible Church of Winchester and worked 32 years as a Medicare Billing Followup / Patient Financial Services Representative at Clark Regional Medical Center. She exhibited in her life great perseverance and was a model of feminine strength. Rita loved her family most, and always had a sweet spirit along with her great sense of humor.

Along with her parents Rita is preceded in death by three brothers: Glenn Morton, Kenneth Morton and Garrett Morton.

Along with her husband she is survived by one son, Timmy (Pam) Tipton of Stanton; one daughter Lisa (Greg) Adams of Clay City; four grandchildren: Martin (April) Tipton, Hannah Tipton (Josh) Parsons, Jonathan (Jodie) Adams and Brittany Adams Billings (Patrick) and five Great Grandchildren: Aubrey Tipton, Jayden Adams, Eliza Parsons, Bailee Billings and Bryson Billings.

Funeral Services officiated by Bro. Lee Cruse were conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, in Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was held on Friday at the funeral home from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.

Burial took place in the Stanton Cemetery with Martin Tipton, Jonathan Adams, Greg Adams, Josh Parsons, Patrick Younts and Talmadge Smallwood serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Patty Vaske, Vanessa “Poodle” Matthews, Chris Banks, Mark Coyle and the members of the Grace Bible Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Rachel Ann Back, age 53, passed away at her residence in Clay City, Kentucky on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Born in Winchester, Kentucky she was the daughter of Jerry Douglas Morton and Margaret Ratliff Morton and she was a secretary for Complete Contracting. Rachel was a loving daughter and mother.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Veronica Lynn Morton.

Rachel is survived by her parents, Jerry Douglas Morton and Margaret Morton; three sons, Jeremy (Chelsea) Back of Winchester, Tyler Back of Clay City and Hunter Back of Stanton and three nephews, Zack Spencer, Christopher Spencer and Charles Spencer.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Anthony Molihan were held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Chris Spencer, Charlie Spencer, Hunter Back, Tyler Back, Jeremy Back and Nathan Smith serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.