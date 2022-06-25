By: Lisa Johnson

Last Saturday, June 18, a veritable swarm of motorcyclists descended on Stanton in an effort to raise awareness for NF (Neurofibromatosis) Cancer in children. The Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF) is the largest private fund dedicated to research for NF cancers in children. Its mission is four-part: funding drug research and providing patient and family support while raising public awareness and establishing practices in clinical care for those affected. Chapters and organizations are found in all 50 US states. One of many groups dedicated to ending childhood cancer we gladly welcome them on their 6th annual ride through our town. Stanton Fire Department provided and escort as riders passed through the city.