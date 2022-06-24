Jeffrey Paul Reed Sr., 61, husband of Tammy Martin Reed, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at UK Healthcare, Lexington. He was born July 12, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio to John Reed and the late Roma Farmer Phillips. A quiet, proud, and humble jokester, Jeff loved his grandbabies, motorcycle named “Boy”, and cats. He enjoyed fixing things and was a jack of all trades master of none.

Survivors include, wife, Tammy Reed; son, Jeffrey Paul Reed Jr.; daughter Devon (Jacob) Berry; grandchildren, Olivia Berry, Emma Berry, and Connor Berry; father, John Reed; brother, John Edward (Cindy) Reed Jr.; sisters, Barbara (Steve) Hagerman, Sharon (Joe) Johnson, and Tammy Cook; father and mother-in-law, Eugene and Mildred Mullins; brother-in-law, Brad Mullins; sisters-in-law, Rhonda (Brittany) Martin, Ruth (Krissy) Mullins-Smith, and Gena (Jerald) Howard.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Roma Philips.

Services were held on Saturday, June 18, 1:00PM. Visitation was on Friday 7:30-9:00PM at the funeral home.

Rosemary Carol Rayburn, 66, wife of Rodger Rayburn, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born March 12, 1956 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Leon and Shirley Barry Hobbs.

Survivors include, husband, Rodger Rayburn; son, Derrick Sean Bevins; daughter, Kimberly Dawn Mullins; brother, Charles Hobbs; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Townsend, Leona Williams, and Cynthia Purscell; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, June 17, 5:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. James Combs and Rev. Marvin Thomas. Visitation was also Friday from 4-5pm.

was a son of the late Robert William Huntsberger and Elizabeth Fern Nunamaker born in Dayton, Ohio on June 6, 1952. He was a United States Army Veteran and was also an Air Force Veteran. He was retired from Hinkle as a Mechanic Supervisor, he was also a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Lorene Blevins Huntsberger and mother-in-law Beaulah Blevins, Clay City, Kentucky; two sons, Ronnie Huntsberger (Kathi) of Springfield, Kentucky and Donnie Huntsberger (Tina) of Loretto, Kentucky; one daughter Sue Terrill of Lexington, Kentucky; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four brothers, Earl Mallicoat, Keith Huntsberger, and Kenny Hunstberger all of Middletown, Ohio and Rob Huntsberger of West Elkton, Ohio; and two sisters, Cheryl Barnhiser (Mic) of Middletown, Ohio and Debbie Schneider (Jim) of Sommerville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert William Huntsberger and Elizabeth Fern Nunamaker; one brother, Scott Huntsberger; and one sister, Judy Price. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony at Full Gospel Lighthouse on 98 Fifth Aveneue, Clay City, KY 40312 on June 25 from 1:00pm-5:00pm. All family and friends are welcome.

The family has been overwhelmed with love and support from so many and appreciates each one of you. In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Lexington.

Trina LeAnn Pelfrey, 46, passed away Monday June 13, 2022. She was born July 11, 1975 in Troy, Ohio to Danny Lee Pelfrey and Deborah Stough.

Survivors include, mother Deborah Stough; father, Danny Pelfrey; children, Casey Nicole Barnes, Kayla Marie Preece, Lucas Aaron Preece, and Matthew Hunter Bailey; brothers, Timothy Pelfrey and Michael Pelfrey; grandchildren, Madilyn Marie Barnes, Emily Elizabeth Mullins, Sawyer Lee Barnes, and Noah Jonathan Ray Barnes; many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Vera Poor (who resided on Upper Cane Creek), Dailey and Bessie Pelfrey, and Brenda Means; and uncle, Wallace Sough (who resided in Oklahoma).

Services are Saturday, June 25, 1:00PM Stanton Assembly of God.

Juanita May Morton Crabtree, age 83, widow of Billy Ray Crabtree, passed away at her residence in Clay City, Kentucky on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Born on Cane Creek in Stanton, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Woodford Morton and the late Verna Mitchell Morton. Juanita, during her working career, held many positions. She was the dining room manager at Natural Bridge State Park, a factory employee with Continental Metal Specialties and Sylvania, secretary at Bowen Elementary School and she also served as a teacher’s aide. Juanita was a member of the Clay City First Church of God, Powell County Democrats in Action, Powell County Democrat Executive Committee, Bowen Elementary School P.T.A., one of the first officers of the Kentucky Friends of the Bluegrass and she served as an election officer for many years. Juanita was famous for her cooking skills and her excellent pies which she generously donated to every organization for their fund-raising events.

Along with her parents and her husband Juanita is preceded in death by two brothers: Harry Morton and Earl Ray Morton and one sister, Venice Crowe.

She is survived by two sons: Billy Edwin (Becky) Crabtree of Hagerhill, KY and Barry D. Crabtree of Clay City; one daughter, Lisa Ann (Raymond, Jr.) Leach of Clay City; one brother, Mendell Morton; two sisters: Glenda Strange of Stanton and Audrey Sue (Dave) Everhart of Winchester; three grandchildren: Billy Jason (Alisha) Crabtree, Benjamin Leach and Jonathan Leach and one great grandchild, which was her pride and joy, Daniel Bryce Crabtree.

Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky with Brother Larry Mullins and Brother Brad Epperson officiating. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Burial took place at Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton with Barry Crabtree, Jonathan Leach, Benjamin Leach, Billy Jason Crabtree, Bobby Patrick and Dave Everhart serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers were Dwain Anderson, Tony Ball, Toby Drake, Katherine Frazier, Audrey Sue Everhart, Joyce Hearne, Hondo Hearne, Susan Lairson, Winfred Hughes, Rosalie Dawson, Linville Knox and Janice Foster. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Kevin Alan Hall, 46, husband of Stephanie Hall, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Montgomery County. He was born December 30, 1975 to the late Lonnie James Hall and Bonnie Hounshell Dehart.

Survivors include, mother, Bonnie (David) Dehart; wife, Stephanie Hall; sons, Jacob Kerr, Kameron Hall, and Bentley Allen Mayes; daughters, Hannah Hall and Alexis Hall; step-daughter, Kennedy Allen; sister, Michelle (Bobby) Day; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, and brothers, Justin Dehart, Shawn Dehart, and Tony Hall.

Services were held Tuesday, June 21, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Scott Barnes. Visitation was Tuesday 11AM-1PM.

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Bobby Day, Brandon Snowden, Chad Bliffen, Luke Bliffen, Guillermo “Speedy” Guadarrana, and Steve Dehart. Honorary pallbearers serving, Ken Hounshell, Michael Dehart, and Justin Vanlandingham.

Zack Charles, 40, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home. He was born December 5, 1981 in Lexington to Anthony Charles and Teresa Drake Kennon.

Survivors include, father, Anthony (Sherrie) Charles; mother, Teresa (Shane) Kennon; siblings, Jessica Miller, Emily Charles, Samantha Charles, James Charles, Kayla Charles, Braden Charles, and Cailey Martin; grandmother, Rachel Drake, several aunts and uncles, 5 nieces and 3 nephews.

He was preceded in death by niece Danika Leighton Charles; grandfathers, Clell Charles and Cecil Drake; and grandmother, Ida Charles.

Services were Tuesday, June 21 at 6:00PM at Davis & Davis funeral home with visitation on Tuesday from 4-6pm at the funeral home.

Perry “Jimmy” Barnett 72 of Clay City passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Winchester October 22, 1949 to Earl and Sarah Barnett.

He is survived by a daughter Elizabeth Barnett, two grandchildren, a brother Dwight Barnett and wife Judy and a sister Anita Easter and husband Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Sarah Barnett, a daughter Sherry Barnett, a brother Grover Stephen Barnett, a sister Lisa Powell.

Graveside services were held at 10 AM Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Kennon Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.