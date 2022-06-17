By: Lisa Johnson

On Thursday, June 9, members of the Powell County Future Farmers of America racked up eight state degrees taking them to the highest level in the FFA. The degrees are not so easy to come by and require years of work and effort. Powell County students receiving the degrees were Seth Johnson, Trey Perdue, Abby Napier, Collin Barnes, Kenna Neal, Kaelyn Neal, Kansas Stephens and Jeremiah Beckham. The FFA prepares students for leadership roles and readies them for the workforce. We are very proud of their accomplishments and know their future is bright.