Loyd Smyth, Jr., age 82, husband of Janice Sue Rogers Smyth passed away at his residence on Dale Drive in Winchester, Kentucky on Monday, June 6, 2022. Born in Leeco, Kentucky he was the son of the late William Loyd Smyth, Sr. and the late Amelia Catherine Allen Smyth. Loyd retired from Rockwell International where he was employed as a Assembly Line Operator. He served his country as a member of the United States Army.

Along with his parents Loyd is preceded in death by two sons: Philip Smyth and Gregory Loyd Smyth; five brothers William Clyde Smyth, George Smyth, Charles Paul Smyth, Allen Lee Smyth and John Harvey Smyth and two sisters: Mildred Marie Sparks and Millie Verne Caldwell.

Along with his wife he is survived by one son, Derek Smyth of Clay City; one brother, Tommy (Kathy) Smyth of Miamisburg, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Breanna Nickell, Zachary Smyth, Tommy Kennon, Brandon Kennon, Haley Hall, Sara Kennison and Morgan Castle; eleven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky with Brother James Harold Combs officiating. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.

Burial took place at Mt. Paran Cemetery, Leeco, Kentucky with Ramiro Ramirez, Brandon Kennon, Tommy Kennon, Cobe Kennon, Zachary Smyth and Millard Skidmore serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Shirley Skidmore, Brenda Sparks, Sharon Hogan and Haley Hall. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Connie Bishop, 62, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at Central Baptist Hospital, Lexington. She was born May 29, 1960 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Ralph and Katherine Tipton Bishop.

Survivors include, brother, Timothy Bishop; sisters, Judy Roberts, Jean Wilcox, Sue Townsend, and Tina Herald; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Kenneth Ray Bishop and Michael Eugene Bishop; and special nephew, Johnathan.

Services were held Friday, June 10, 3:00PM by Rev. Willard Estep. Family Visitation was on Friday after 2:00PM.

Burial in Ralph Bishop Cemetery, High Rock Road, Stanton with Jeremy Townsend, Michael Sizemore, Shane Wilcox, Steven Wilcox, Michael Wilcox, Gabe Wilcox, and Levi Herald. Honorary pallbearer serving, Minnie Knox, special nieces, Casey, Morgan Jackie, and Haley.