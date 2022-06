By: Lisa Johnson

On Saturday, June 4 first responders were called to a vehicle fire on the parkway just after 8 am. Firefighters from Clay City were assisted by Nathan Hall. The driver said the vehicle died and he managed to pull over to the side and reported hearing a loud pop as his car burst into flames. Firefighters had to cut the car open and extinguish if from inside and underneath as the car was completely consumed in the blaze. No injuries were reported.