Kenny Ray Kelly, 55, of Irvine, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born November 21, 1966 in Irvine to Raymond and Margaret Kelly. He worked in construction.

He is survived by a daughter Summer Kelly of Lancaster, two grandchildren Brooklyn and Jaylen Moore, two brothers Wayne Kelly of Irvine, Raymond Gene Kelly of Irvine, two sisters Lisa Kelly of Irvine and Jacqueline Coffey of Irvine.

He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Kelly his mother Margaret Riddell Barrett and his stepfather Lester Barrett.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial followed in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joshua Kirby, Teddy Dawes, Randall Hall, Marvin Hunt, Phillip Kelly II, and Todd Riddell. Honorary pallbearers were Phillip Riddell and Brooklyn Moore. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Dixie Sue Hall, age 81, of South Sipple Street, Stanton, Kentucky passed away at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky on May 31, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Clayton Bowen and the late Roxie Darrell Bowen. Dixie was former cook at the Fort Knox Army Base and at the Kroger Grocery Store in Stanton. She was a proud member of the Stanton Christian Church and enjoyed being there anytime the doors were open. Dixie was loveable and kind hearted, loved working in her yard and tending her plants and rose bushes.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Curtis; one brother, Victor Bowen and two sisters: Laura Ann Robinson and Marie Netherley.

Dixie is survived by one daughter Mona (Bob Sterling Kendell) Curtis of Elizabethtown; two brothers: Ralph (Rita) Bowen of Winchester and Damon (Beverly) Bowen of Stanton; two sisters: Lillian Powell of Crestwood and Violet Bowen of Rockledge, Florida; five grandchildren: Ashlee Tharpe, Ryan Gray, Eric Gray, Porchia Gaspard and Mariah Kendell and seven great grandchildren: Aubree Stepp, Aria Stepp, Ethan Gray, Aubrey Gray, Hadley Gray, Colton Gray and Bryson Gray.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at noon at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky with Pastor Greg Webb officiating. Visitation was held on Friday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home as well.

Burial was conducted at Stanton Cemetery with Ryan Gray, Eric Gray, Robert Kendell, Kevin Stepp, David Curtis and Jamie Caudill serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dwain Anderson, Richard Fain, Hondo Hearne, Tommy Henderson and Cebert Gilbert. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Golden Gross, age 85, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Lee County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Alfred Smyth and the late Lora Wimsatt Smyth. She was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Powells Valley Baptist Church and a homemaker. She loved to camp with her brothers and sisters and she loved to fish.

Golden is survived by her children, Steve (Joanie) Hale of Clay City and Bonnie (Jerry) Ledford of Stanton; sister in law, Wilma Smyth; four grandchildren: Nicholas (Rebekah) Hale, Sally Hale, Elliott (Madalyn) Hale and Montana Hale and three great grandchildren: Madilee Risner, Kelsie Risner and Oliver Hale.

Along with her mother and father she is preceded in death by her son, Eddie Hale; grandson, Dustin Hale; four brothers: Dwight Smyth, Edmond Ray Smyth, J. T. Smyth and Alfred Smyth and seven sisters: Virginia Alene Waszciel, Helen O’Neill Rupert, Lois Jones, Ada Marie Burkhart, Eva Pelfrey, Verda Short and Lora Ruth Smyth.

Funeral services were held at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Gary Willoughby and Rev. Ted Linkous officiating and Steve Hale delivering her eulogy. Visitation was held on Monday at 6:00 P.M. until at 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home as well.

Burial was in the Winchester Cemetery with Jeff Pelfrey, Dwight Rupert, Junior Burkhart, Phillip Stone, Butch Smyth, Elliott Hale and Tommy Smith serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dorothy Knox, Sissy Phillippe, Debbie Pelfrey and the staff of the Stanton Nursing Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Faron Campbell, 60, of Clay City, passed away at his residence Sunday, May 30, 2022. He was born August 1, 1961, in Rowdy, KY to Robert and Nora Campbell.

He is survived by two sons Eric Campbell, Robert Campbell, two daughters Emily Piatt, Amelia Merino, eleven grandchildren, three brothers Denver Campbell, Herbert Campbell, Mitchell Campbell, two sisters Stella Brewer and Kathleen Jones.

He was preceded by his parents Robert and Nora Campbell, four brothers Jimmy Campbell, Marvin Campbell, Freddy Campbell, Woodrow Campbell and two sisters Irene Eber and Magalene Campbell.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Kenny Wasson officiating. Burial followed in the Lewis Cemetery in Rowdy. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.